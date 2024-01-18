Introducing The Peerless Prodigy Of R&B- Kbthesinger Emerges As The New Face Of The Genre With New Single

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

United Masters Recording Artist and Pepsi Music Lab Signee, KBthesinger, releases“Another Round,” unveiling a distinct blend of R&B and Funk

ST, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KBthesinger , a name that echoes the rich musical history of St. Louis, continues his splendid journey in the R&B and Funk world with new single,“Another Round.” What sets KBthesinger apart, though, is not just his soul-stirring voice but also his remarkable journey to the forefront of the music industry.In 2022, the artist made a significant mark as a finalist on MTV's“Becoming a Popstar,” a testament to his undeniable talent and stage presence. Discovered by industry heavyweights Becky G, Joe Jonas, and Shawn Bankhead on the show, KBthesinger's star began its ascent, and there's been no looking back since.As a United Masters Recording Artist and a signed Pepsi Music Lab Artist, KBthesinger is positioned at the nexus of emerging talent and industry recognition. His affiliation with Pepsi's New Music Lab Program as one of their Spotlight Artists showcases not only his musical prowess but also his ability to captivate audiences across diverse platforms.KB's journey unfolds not just through his music but also through glimpses of his life and career, shared with his growing fanbase. From live show clips to behind-the-scenes moments, KBthesinger invites his audience to witness the authentic artist behind the soulful tunes.The spotlight on KBthesinger is not just about recognition; it's an acknowledgment of the evolution of R&B and Funk in contemporary music. The artist's passionate new single marks a significant chapter in his musical narrative, a soulful anthem that introduces the artist to the world and solidifies his standing as a trailblazer in the fusion of R&B and Funk.As KBthesinger unveils his mesmerizing single, he extends an invitation to music enthusiasts and soul aficionados to join him on this sonic journey. With a voice that resonates with emotion and a style that seamlessly bridges generations, KBthesinger continues to make a lasting impact in the R&B and Funk landscape. Keep an ear out for the soulful vibes of KBthesinger – the St. Louis sensation whose music is not just heard but is felt!###ABOUTIn the heart of St. Louis, Missouri, a rising star is making waves in the music scene – KBthesinger, also known as Kyle B. Morris. A dynamic R&B and Soul artist, KBthesinger is not just an emerging talent, he has become a force to be reckoned with, with a unique sound that effortlessly blends the soulful vibes of R&B with the infectious rhythms of Funk.A torchbearer for a legacy rooted in R&B and Soul, the artist hails from a family where music was not just a passion but a way of life. KB's journey into the realm of soulful melodies began under the influence of his parents, who were pioneers of R&B in the Midwest. Their legacy became his inspiration, and in the summer of 2020, KB embarked on his own musical odyssey.LINKSInstagram:YouTube: @kylemorris65Spotify:

