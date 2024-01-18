EIONO Introduces 4 X 6 Direct Thermal Shipping Labels 500 Labels/Roll Commercial-Grade Quality Manufactured In Canada

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORT COQUITLAM, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EIONO, a leading provider of innovative office and shipping solutions based in Canada, is pleased to announce the availability of its highly acclaimed Fanfold 4" x 6" Direct Thermal Shipping Labels now on Amazon Canada. EIONO's shipping labels have earned significant attention for their superior quality, versatility, and commitment to customer satisfaction.Designed to Meet Diverse Needs:EIONO direct thermal label comes in a standard size of 4” X 6” (101 x 152), providing flexibility with options ranging from a 4x6 direct thermal label single roll (500 labels total) to a 4x6 direct thermal label 12-rolls box (6000 labels total) . This industry-standard size makes the labels suitable for a wide variety of platforms, including Amazon, eBay, Shopify, FedEx, UPS, USPS, PayPal, and more.Premium Quality and Compatibility:Renowned for their premium quality, EIONO shipping labels are manufactured from the highest-grade materials, ensuring crystal-clear images and easy-to-scan barcodes. The labels exhibit resistance to smudges and scratches, guaranteeing that every print maintains its clarity and professionalism. EIONO Shipping Labels are designed to be 100% compatible with almost all thermal label printers, including Zebra, Rollo, Munbyn, Fargo, Elton, Datamax, Sato, among others (except DYMO; please visit for DYMO compatible labeling solutions).Ultra-Strong Adhesive for Secure Attachment:A standout feature of EIONO Shipping Labels is their ultra-strong adhesive, providing a secure attachment to almost any box or mailer, including corrugated boxes and envelopes. This ensures reliability and peace of mind for businesses and individuals with diverse packaging needs.Versatility for Various Applications:These perforated mail labels go beyond serving shipping giants like UPS, FedEx, DHL, and USPS. They are also ideal for personalized labels, barcode labels, Amazon shipping labels, eBay shipping labels, and more. EIONO Shipping Labels embody versatility, meeting the evolving needs of the dynamic e-commerce landscape.Commercial-Grade Quality:EIONO's Direct Thermal Shipping Labels are engineered with commercial-grade precision, ensuring a level of durability and performance that meets the demanding commercial standards of businesses.Zebra and Rollo Thermal Printer Compatibility:Specifically designed to be fully compatible with Zebra and Rollo thermal label printers, offering seamless integration for businesses utilizing these popular commercial printing solutions.EIONO's Commitment to Quality and Canadian Excellence:EIONO takes pride in being a Canadian-based company committed to delivering excellence. The decision to operate locally reinforces their dedication to supporting the Canadian economy. Customers can trust that when they choose EIONO, they are not only getting high-quality shipping supplies but also contributing to the growth of Canadian businesses.Success on Amazon Canada:EIONO's 4" x 6" Direct Thermal Shipping Labels (just like many other product offerings) have achieved remarkable success on Amazon Canada, securing a spot among the top sellers. This success is attributed to the company's commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction."We are excited to see our Shipping Labels resonating so well with Canadians," said the spokesperson at EIONO. "Our commitment to providing top-notch products that are effective and easy to use has been well-received by customers. Being among the top sellers on Amazon Canada is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team."EIONO's success story extends beyond its product offerings; it represents the path of Canadian innovation and industry on a global e-commerce platform. The company looks forward to continued growth and serving the evolving needs of its customers.About EIONO:EIONO is a leading provider of shipping supplies based in Canada. With a focus on superior quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, EIONO has earned its place among the top sellers on Amazon Canada. The company is committed to manufacturing high-quality products that meet the diverse needs of businesses and individuals, contributing to the success of the Canadian economy.

