The events will take place February 28-March 1 at the JW Marriott Turnberry Miami

- Lydia Janow, Sr. Vice President of Events, Aviation Week NetworkMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATESAVIATION, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aviation Week Network 's Aero-Engines Americas and Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Americas will be Held in Miami, February 28-March 1The aero engine community will gather in Miami for Aviation Week Network's Aero-Engines Americas, co-located with Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Americas (ELTF), February 28-March 1 at the JW Marriott Turnberry Miami. The events are part of Aviation Week Network's Aero-Engines series with annual conferences in Europe and Asia-Pacific, as well as the Americas.Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Americas will be held on February 28. This event has a 20+ year history in Europe of bringing together a focused group of lessors, airlines, MROs, OEMs, suppliers, consultancies, and financiers to discuss the complexities of the engine leasing market, and it was introduced to the Americas in 2022 with great success. Aero-Engines Americas, happening February 29 - March 1, is the largest event exclusively dedicated to the trends and issues related to the engine community. The combined three-day event will bring together more than 800 representatives from airlines, MROs, OEMs, lessors, suppliers, financiers, and consultancies.The agenda will feature a Keynote Address with Dominic Raja, Vice Chairman and President, and Robert Conrad, CEO, both of Global Engine Maintenance; as well as panel discussions featuring leaders from American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Aeromexico, leading engine suppliers, and more. The event will also include an in-person guided facility tour of Global Engine Maintenance in nearby Doral, Florida. A full agenda can be found here.More than 60 solution providers will exhibit their services in the Showcase. A full list of exhibitors can be found here.The Aero-Engines Host Sponsor is Global Engine Maintenance. Premium Sponsors for Aero-Engines Americas are Aeroxchange, Chromalloy, elfc, Lockheed Martin, Lufthansa Technik, SES Ltd., Setna iO, Standard Aero, and Willis Lease Finance Corporation. Sponsors are AMP Aero Services, Aquila Air Capital, CTS Engines, Farsound, and Magellan Aviation. The Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Americas Premium sponsors are Aero Capital Solutions, Aquila Air Capital, elfc, and Magellan Aviation.“Aero Engines has long been the premier event for those involved in the aviation and aerospace engine sector, and Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Americas has quickly evolved into a signature event,” said Lydia Janow, Sr. Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network.“We are excited to return this year to Miami and expect a sold-out event with unmatched networking opportunities, intelligence gathering, and business leads.”ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network's portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit .# # #

