ACE | Access To Capital For Entrepreneurs Inc. Announces 2024 Board Appointments

Current ACE Board Members (L-R): Dale Royal, Sibyl Slade, Bill Zawrotny, Grace Fricks, Matt Bozzelli, Carlos Mata, Courtney I. Smith

ACE | Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs official logo

ACE continues important work capitalizing and building Georgia Businesses with newly elected board of directors

- Grace FricksATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ACE | Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs announced today changes to its board of directors. The announcement was made by Grace Fricks , president and CEO of ACE, which is the only community development financial institution (CDFI) serving small businesses in Metro Atlanta and North and South Georgia. ACE has a 20+ year history of helping underserved entrepreneurs expand their businesses through capital, coaching, and connections.“I am very excited to work with our dedicated board of directors this year and to welcome our newly appointed board members,” says Fricks.“ACE is fortunate to have the opportunity to leverage the talents, resources, and passion of our new board members as trusted advisors. We are truly fortunate to be able to benefit from their commitment to the growth of sustainable businesses in Georgia,” she continued.“I look forward to collaborating with each one to advance ACE's mission to support the local business community.”The new board members, who began their roles on January 1, 2024, are:Rep. Marvin Lim, JD District 98, Georgia House of RepresentativesStephanie Martin, MAcc, Chief Financial Officer, Georgia Chamber of CommerceCarlos Mata, MBA Producing Branch Manager, GuaranteedRateClick here to read the biographies of all board members .In addition to the announcement welcoming our new board members, we also extend a heartfelt farewell and sincere thank you to ACE's outgoing board member: Grace Webster, Investment Advisor with McKinsey & Company. She has provided many years of service and will always remain a friend of ACE.

