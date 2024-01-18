Dr. David Samadi: King Charles III's Bold Step To Have Elective Surgical Procedure To Address Enlarged Prostate

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NYC Prostate cancer surgeon and men's health expert, Dr. David Samadi, discusses surgical interventions for treating an enlarged prostate

- Dr. David SamadiNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- King Charles III, aged 75, is set to undergo an elective corrective surgery next week to treat a benign enlarged prostate, also known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) . His openness about his diagnosis is a commendable move towards raising awareness and inspiring positive action on this prevalent prostate issue, particularly among older men.UNDERSTANDING AN ENLARGED PROSTATE (BPH)BPH, the most common condition affecting the prostate gland, is clarified by breaking down the term:“benign” implies non-cancerous, providing reassurance of no link to prostate cancer or increased cancer risk.“Hyperplasia” denotes the enlargement of an organ or tissue due to increased microscopic cell reproduction. In the case of BPH, the walnut-sized gland grows large enough to squeeze the urethra, which runs through the center of the gland, restricting the flow of urine. Alongside impacting urine flow, BPH manifests various urinary symptoms that begin to affect daily activities and quality of life.The extent of prostate growth varies among men with some experiencing slight enlargement and others a significant increase in size.IDENTIFYING RISK FACTORSFactors contributing to BPH development include aging, changes in testicular cells, and testosterone levels. Notably, men who underwent early testicle removal (e.g., due to testicular cancer) will not develop BPH.Men at the highest risk include those aged 50 or older, those with a family history of BPH, physically inactive men, and men who are overweight or obese.RECOGNIZING SYMPTOMSWhile generally considered harmless, BPH presents bothersome symptoms such as urgent or frequent urination especially at night, the need to strain muscles to initiate urine flow, slow or intermittent urinary stream, hesitancy or difficulty starting a urine stream, blood in the urine, pain or burning after urinating, dribbling after urinating, and a feeling of incomplete bladder emptying.TREATMENT OPTIONSTreatment for BPH is individualized based on symptom severity. Lifestyle changes and prescription medications suffice for men with mild to moderate symptoms. However, in some cases, surgical intervention becomes necessary to open up the urethra to alleviate symptoms.SURGICAL PROCEDURES: EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR BPH MANAGEMENTWhen symptoms of BPH become a significant concern, particularly if there is an inability to urinate, damage to the bladder or kidneys, or when other interventions prove insufficient, surgical procedures may be deemed necessary. The choice of procedure depends on the extent of BPH-related damage and recommendations from an experienced urologist or surgeon well-versed in having performed numerous successful surgeries.The objective of BPH surgery is to widen the urethra channel to facilitate improved urine flow. There are several surgical options available, each tailored to address specific aspects of the condition. Here are a few examples:.Button Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (Button TURP)Utilizing a small, button-shaped device using low-temperature plasma energy, Button TURP effectively vaporizes and removes prostate tissue. This bloodless procedure aims to alleviate obstruction in the urethra and enhance urinary ease..Transurethral Needle Ablation (TUNA)TUNA is a minimally invasive procedure involving radiofrequency needles placed strategically in the urethra at points where the prostate is exerting pressure. By destroying excess prostate tissue, TUNA contributes to prostate shrinkage and improved urine flow..Urolift SystemA minimally invasive and painless treatment, the Urolift system uses tiny permanent implants to lift and open the urethral pathway, overcoming blockages to urine flow..Laser Prostate Surgery (Green Light Laser)Utilizing high-powered laser energy, Green Light Laser surgery removes enlarged prostate tissue by vaporizing it, leaving a widened channel within the urethra to restore normal urinary function.Whichever surgical procedure is used, men diagnosed with BPH requiring surgical intervention are advised to select a board-certified urologist for accurate diagnosis and comprehensive treatment.FINAL THOUGHTS: LIFESTYLE AND PROSTATE HEALTHWhile age-related prostate growth may be inevitable, adopting certain lifestyle changes may potentially slow down its progression. Maintaining a healthy weight through regular exercise, incorporating fruits and vegetables into your diet, reducing fatty food intake, and moderating alcohol consumption are proactive steps towards heart health and having a potential impact on prostate size. Furthermore, living a healthy lifestyle does wonders for managing blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels, which can overall contribute to the health of a man's prostate.Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men's Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He's a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of The Ultimate MANual , Dr. Samadi's Guide to Men's Health and Wellness, available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi's websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.

