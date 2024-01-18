John Lincoln Unveils Genesis II: Colonizing New Worlds - Book 1 Of The Trilogy: A Technological Epic Of Exploration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Embark on a Cosmic Odyssey: John Lincoln's "Genesis II" Transcends the Stars with a Fusion of Standard Technology Wonder and Personal Redemption

UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Join visionary author John Lincoln on an interstellar adventure as he releases "Genesis II: Colonizing New Worlds " - Book 1 of The Trilogy, a thrilling tale that weaves together space exploration, cutting-edge innovation, and the transformative power of personal redemption.The trilogy's inaugural installment kicks off with a gripping narrative, summarizing political events on Earth and New Technology Achievements leading up to 2050. The story follows Victoria Lincoln, a Nuclear Physics Ph.D. and NASA astronaut, tasked with spearheading the development of the groundbreaking Lincoln Nuclear Fission Rocket motor. As the plot unfolds, a daring mission to Alpha Centauri takes center stage, fueled by international collaboration and the discovery of a potentially habitable planet.John Lincoln, with a background in Ocean Engineering and a successful career in the offshore subsea oil and gas industries, infuses the narrative with his unique perspective as an entrepreneur and innovator. His extensive experience adds authenticity to the imaginative storytelling within the trilogy.Apart from "Genesis II: Colonizing New Worlds," John Lincoln has authored several other books, including "The Carbon Crisis," "Honing Your Risk-Taking Experiences," "The Rise and Fall Of The Western Empire," and "Story Of The Borneo Princess and Hurricane Irma." The sequel to the current trilogy, "Genesis II Colonisation Of Alpha Centauri," is already on the horizon.Explaining the motivation behind the book, Lincoln shares, "Always interested in exploration and wondered why for fifty years mankind has only gone to the moon seems a bit boring. With the discovery of a planet going around Alpha Centauri A, our closest star, a keen interest in science, and as a mechanical design engineer and innovator, it just sort of came to me."A personal touch is added to the narrative as Lincoln incorporates elements from his own life, bridging gaps with loved ones. "I wrote them into my book as main characters trying to be part of their lives. It worked; we are close now," he explains.Readers can anticipate a unique blend of adventure, science, and familial bonds, as "Genesis II: Colonizing New Worlds" - Book 1 of The Trilogy takes them on a journey filled with technological marvels, interstellar challenges, and the resilience of the human spirit.The book also provides readers with intriguing insights into scientific concepts, addressing topics such as the expansion of the universe, challenges to Einstein's theories, and the mechanics of space travel, offering a thrilling yet informative experience."Genesis II: Colonizing New Worlds" - Book 1 of The Trilogy is now available at major bookstores and online retailers. Dive into the cosmos with John Lincoln's latest masterpiece and explore the limitless possibilities that await beyond our stars.

Atticus Publishing LLC

Atticus Publishing LLC

+1 888-800-1803

email us here

John Lincoln on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford