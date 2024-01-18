Teambest Global/Best Theratronics, Ltd. To Ship India Its First Gammabeam System For Cancer Treatment Patients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TeamBest Global (TBG) and Best Theratronics, Ltd. (BTL) Ottawa, Ontario, Canada have collaborated to introduce the world's very first GammaBeam Teletherapy System with IMRT, SBRS combined with Active Rx Treatment Plans with a built-in electronic Multi-Leaf Collimator (MLC). The first system is scheduled to be shipped to Coimbatore, India to establish the First Best Cure Foundation Society-a non-profit organization in India. Best Cure Foundation, a non-profit and non-governmental organization based in Canada and the USA, is paying for this unit, including shipping it this month.The system is set to arrive in Coimbatore by the end of March 2024 at the Cancer Center. With this new technology, it is expected to be operational by the end of the second quarter. The installation and commissioning process will take around two months. Once the High Specific Activity Cobalt-60 Source is loaded, it will secure approval from the Indian Regulatory Authority, Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) after commissioning, before cancer patients can receive treatment 24/7.In 1951, Theratronics, Ltd., a Crown Corp. of Atomic Energy of Canada, Ltd., AECL invented the world's very first Cobalt/GammaBeam Teletherapy System for the treatment of cancer. Canada Post issued a stamp in recognition of this achievement.Theratronics, Ottawa was acquired by Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran , President/Founder of TBG, in May 2008 and renamed BTL. It was then merged with Nomos Corporation, Pittsburgh, PA (acquired by TBG in September 2007) and renamed Best Nomos. Best Nomos is known for its inventions of IMRT/Serial Tomotherapy, and Active RX and SBRS Treatment Planning Programs for curative cancer treatment. Their inventions are widely used globally for treating curative cancer and palliative care.For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at .For more information about the Best Cure Foundation and the Best Cure Foundation Global Healthcare Delivery Plan, please visit: and .For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran's presentation on Rethinking Medicine, please visit .About TeamBest Global Companies :TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal-to provide the best products and services to customers.The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as TeamBest Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest's independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. We aim to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients worldwide,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.

