Jean-Claude Lumaret, former CEO of Carbios,

joins the Board of Directors of Global Bioenergies

Evry, 18 January 2024 – 05:45 p.m.: Global Bioenergies (FR0011052257 – ALGBE), a player in industrial biotechnology, announces the co-option of Jean-Claude Lumaret, former Chief Executive Officer of Carbios, as an independent director. He replaces Alain Fanet, who resigned today to pursue other professional interests.

Jean-Claude Lumaret, co-founder and CEO of Carbios for almost 10 years, has led the development and launched the industrialisation of breakthrough technologies that are definitely environmental, aimed at reinventing the life cycle of plastics and textiles.

Jean-Claude Lumaret said: "The project led by Global Bioenergies has many similarities with that of Carbios: an innovative biological process offering a new solution to protect the environment. I now want to use my experience to help Global Bioenergies' scale-up and enable the Company to disseminate this new decarbonation solution as widely as possible.”

Corinne Granger, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors , added: "We would like to thank Alain Fanet for his contribution to the Board of Directors over the last four years, and welcome Jean-Claude Lumaret. His vast experience and keen understanding of the risks and challenges facing an innovative company like Global Bioenergies will enable him to participate effectively in the Company's strategic decisions."

The Board of Directors of Global Bioenergies is currently composed of 7 members: six directors and one observer; three women and four men.

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies substitutes products of fossil origin with products of natural origin. In their quest for naturalness without compromising on performance, the cosmetics players are the Company's first customers. By 2027, the Company will be operating its innovative process in a large-scale plant. By 2030, the Company plans to become a leader in the huge emerging market for sustainable aviation fuels, in order to fight against global warming. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE). L'Oréal is its largest shareholder, with a 13.5% stake.

