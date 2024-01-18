BW Energy: Final Results Of The Mandatory Offer To Acquire All Shares In BW Energy Limited

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Final results of the mandatory offer to acquire all shares in bw energy limited

Reference is made to the mandatory offer by BW Group Limited (the "Offeror") to acquire all outstanding shares ("Shares") in BW Energy Limited ("BW Energy" or the "Company") not already owned by the Offeror at an offer price of NOK 27.00 per share pursuant to the offer document (the "Offer Document") dated 13 December 2023 (the "Offer"), and to the announcement dated 14 January 2024 of the preliminary results of the Offer following the expiry of the offer period (the "Offer Period") on 12 January 2024 at 16:30 (CET).

The Offer was accepted for a total of 30,589,179 Shares, which, taken together with the 103,202,470 Shares held by the Offeror at commencement of the Offer Period, equals 133,791,649 Shares, representing approximately 51.86 % of the issued share capital and voting rights in the Company.

Settlement of the Offer will be made pursuant to the terms of the Offer Document and will take place no later than 26 January 2024, being fourteen (14) calendar days after the date of expiry of the Offer Period.

For further information on the Offer, refer to the Offer Document which, subject to regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions, is available at the website of the receiving agent, DNB Markets:

Subject to regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions, the Offer Document may also be obtained free of charge during ordinary business hours at the offices of the receiving agent, DNB Bank ASA, Dronning Eufemias gate 30, 0191 Oslo, Norway.

DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA is acting as financial advisor and receiving agent, and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is acting as legal advisor, to the Offeror.

Sebastien Brochet, Group CFO

BW Group Limited

