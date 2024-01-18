Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Excellent CAGR Of 21.8% By 2032 | Trend, Demand, Challenges And Competitors Outlook

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market

The analysis involves high-quality information, crucial independent perspectives, and professional analysis and opinions.

Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Autonomous Mobile Robot Market by Type (Goods to Person Picking Robots, Self Driving Forklifts, Autonomous Inventory Robots, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), Application (Sorting, Pick and Place, Tugging, Warehouse Fleet Management, and Others), and End User (Warehouse or Distribution Center, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032”. The report indicates that the autonomous mobile robot industry is projected to value at $18.9 billion by 2032, having experienced the value of $2.2 billion, with a noteworthy CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

Autonomous mobile robots operate without human supervision and use sensors to perform different industrial operations such as picking & place, transporting objects, and others. Autonomous mobile robots with artificial intelligence (AI) and the ability to carry out operations with minimal human interaction are being developed and deployed across the globe.

Prime determinants of growth:

The global autonomous mobile robot market is expanding rapidly due to developments in e-commerce, the increase in need for autonomous systems, and surge in demand for automation solutions among several industrial sectors. On the other hand, adoption of Industry 4.0 In warehousing and logistics, technological advancements in the development of latest autonomous mobile robots and higher demand for warehouse automation from emerging countries will provide lucrative opportunities of growth throughout the forecast timeframe.

Several factors, including the need for increased productivity and efficiency, lower labor costs, and rising demand for automation in industries such as automotive and electronics, are driving the adoption of autonomous mobile robots across the world. Reduction in human error and demand for automation processes are factors that are expected to drive the autonomous mobile robot market in the region during the forecast period.

By type, the goods to person picking robots segment garnered the largest revenue of more than half of the global autonomous mobile robot market in 2021 and is estimated to rule the roost from 2022 to 2032. This is because robots designed for efficient person-to-goods picking help enhance labor efficiency, throughput, and productivity by minimizing unproductive walking and searching time.

To boost competitiveness, an increasing number of manufacturers are adopting autonomous mobile robots to optimize product manufacturing processes. Use of autonomous mobile robots results in greater speed and reliability to reduce operation time and enhance throughput. In addition, autonomous robots optimize sorting, picking, and storage times, decrease the frequency of inventory checks, boost worker productivity, and provide labor and utilization stability. In January 2021, PULSE Systems Inc. entered into a partnership with OTTO Motor, to carry out one of the world's first large-scale deployments of autonomous mobile robots for materials handling in manufacturing.

Key Market Players

IAM ROBOTICS, Boston Dynamics, Teradyne Inc., OMRON Corporation, Locus Robotics, Fortna Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Conveyo Technologies, Geekplus Technology Co., Ltd., KUKA AG

The report offers an in-depth analysis of key players in the global autonomous mobile robot market. These companies have implemented strategies such as introducing new products to augment their market share and uphold dominant positions across various regions.

The regional analysis in the report states that, the market across Asia-Pacific region was largest in 2021 grabbed the highest revenue of nearly half of the overall market revenue and is anticipated to retain its dominance in terms of revenue from 2022 to 2032. China is a leading market for latest autonomous mobile robots, owing to its fast-advancing industrial sector. The heightened demand for automation from logistic centers drives the expansion of the autonomous mobile robot industry across the region.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By type, the unmanned aerial vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

By application, the warehouse fleet management segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

By end user, the warehouse or distribution center segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

By region, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

