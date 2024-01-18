John Villarreal Rigney Announces Candidacy For Texas' 15Th Congressional District

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HIDALGO, TEXAS, USA , January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, John Villarreal Rigney , an attorney, small business owner and father, officially announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for Texas' 15th Congressional District."It is with great enthusiasm that I declare my candidacy for the Democratic congressional primary for District 15, my lifelong home," stated Villarreal Rigney. "Following thoughtful deliberation and encouragement from my family, friends, and community, I am convinced that my contributions would be most impactful in a Congressional role. It would be a profound honor to represent the 15th Congressional District and the great state of Texas in the U.S. Congress."In 2022, Villarreal Rigney vied for the same position in a competitive primary but was narrowly defeated. Encouraged by community members, friends, and family, he is now re-entering the political arena, motivated by a need for effective representation in the district.A native of Pharr, Texas, Villarreal Rigney is the son of a World War II veteran and was raised with four siblings. Advocacy for veterans' rights is a key pillar of his campaign. As a Democrat rooted in South Texas values, he supports law enforcement, prioritizes education, and is dedicated to fostering economic growth and employment opportunities in South Texas. Villarreal Rigney lives in Edinburg with his wife, Melissa, and their two sons, Lloyd and Andrew.Endorsing Villarreal Rigney's campaign, Dr. Erik Tavarez, MD, a family medicine physician from McAllen, remarked, "I have known John for over 30 years, and his unwavering commitment to our community is evident. He embodies the qualities of a true community leader, not a career politician. We need more genuine, business-savvy individuals in Washington, D.C., who are committed to sensible policies and family values. I wholeheartedly endorse John Villarreal Rigney for Congress."Villarreal Rigney is one of two Democratic candidates for the primary on Tuesday, March 5th. The winner will face incumbent Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz in the fall general election.Members of the press are invited to reach out for interviews and additional information.###

