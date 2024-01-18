Global Personal Care Appliances Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Personal Care Appliances Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company

The personal care appliances market size is predicted to reach $29.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

The growth in the personal care appliances market is due to the increase in the e-commerce industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest personal care appliances market share. Major players in the personal care appliances market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Conair Corporation, Dyson Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Helen of Troy Limited, Procter & Gamble Co., Panasonic Corporation.

Personal Care Appliances Market Segments

.By Product: Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care, Other Products

.By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

.By End-Use: Female, Male

.By Geography: The global personal care appliances market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Personal care appliances refer to devices that facilitate personal care applications such as personal hygiene, personal grooming, or beautification, which include hair care, oral care, and hair removal.

The main types of personal care appliances products include hair care, hair removal, oral care and other products. Hair care appliances are used for hair care on the human scalp, and to a lesser extent facial, pubic and other body hair. There are many types of hair care devices available such as hair dryers, hair straighteners, curling brushes, hair clippers, curling irons, hair setters and others. The different distribution channels include online and offline for end-users including male and female.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Personal Care Appliances Market Characteristics

3. Personal Care Appliances Market Trends And Strategies

4. Personal Care Appliances Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Personal Care Appliances Market Size And Growth

......

27. Personal Care Appliances Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Personal Care Appliances Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

