Opici Wines & Spirits Expands National Accounts Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Opici Wines & Spirits - Since 1913

Jeffrey Scott joins Opici Wines & Spirits with over two decades' experience in hospitality and sales. He will lead the National Accounts On-Premise business.

- Mark Giordano, President Opici Wines & SpiritsGLEN ROCK , NJ, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Opici Wines & Spirits is pleased to announce the expansion of its National Accounts team with Jeff Scott joining the business as Director, National Accounts On-Premise . Jeffrey will lead the on-premise national accounts business across the United States and report to Rachel Roberts, Vice-President National Accounts.Jeff Scott joins Opici Wines & Spirits with over two decades' experience in hospitality and sales. Most recently, he was the Director of National Accounts for Washington state's House of Smith. Previously, he was Vice President Sales with Mark Wine Group, a National Accounts agency focused exclusively on the On-Premise channel.“Jeff has extensive experience and relationships in the industry, spanning the highest levels of the National Accounts On-Premise channel. I'm thrilled to welcome him to our team," commented Mark Giordano, President Opici Wines & Spirits.Rachel Roberts, Vice-President National Accounts Opici Wines & Spirits added, "Jeff is an exciting addition to our National Accounts team at this time of fast growth. He will certainly create new opportunities for our portfolio and drive further growth for our business."Jeff's background and experience has orbited around the on-premise channel, starting with Bachelor of Science degree in Hotel & Restaurant Management from University of Houston, and completion of Culinary Arts in Scottsdale. Jeff started his career in restaurants and hotels, holding roles of GM and Director F&B before starting a path in On-Premise Wine Sales with RNDC in 2009. Dedicated to wine education – both as a student and teacher – Jeff holds certification as Certified Specialist of Wine from Society of Wine Educators and an Advanced Level Wine certificate from Wine & Spirits Education Trust.“I'm excited to join Opici Wines & Spirits. The portfolio is truly inspirational, spanning innovation, leadership and historic wine families all in one book. I know the pace will be fast, especially amid this chapter of expansion and growth. I'm looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work,” enthused Jeff Scott.# # Ends # #About Opici Wines & Spirits Opici Wines & Spirits is a fourth-generation importer and producer with family roots in the wine business dating back to 1913. Today, the company is managed by Don Opici as CEO, with Mark Giordano as President and an executive leadership team representing the key departments of the business. The portfolio features more than 50 brands from 9 countries. With long-standing, market-leading Italian wines and spirits brands like Cesari, Carpineto, Luiano, Viberti, and Meletti as the foundation, the business has embarked on a chapter of accelerated growth with the acquisition of Pacific Highway Wines in 2023. Opici Wines & Spirits was named“Importer of the Year” in 2014 by Wine Enthusiast Magazine, and most recently Don Opici and his sister Dina Opici were jointly nominated“Person(s) of the Year” by Wine Enthusiast Magazine.

Angela Slade

Opici Wines & Spirits

+ +1 4158195131

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn