Business Modification Group's Patrick Lange Closes Another HVAC Business Transaction In The Detroit Metro Area

HORSESHOE BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Business Modification Group , a leading business brokerage firm in the HVAC industry, announced a successful deal brokered today. Patrick Lange facilitated the sale.

The HVAC business sale activity in 2024 has kicked off on a strong note, with the latest transaction generating significant buyer interest. The business attracted multiple inquiries and was sold very close to the asking terms.

Lange expressed his enthusiasm for selling businesses in Michigan: "I love selling businesses in the Great Lake State. The change in seasons means well-run heating and air companies make good money supplying services year-round."

Currently, two other Michigan HVAC businesses are listed for sale on the Business Modification website, with revenue totaling over 2.8 million dollars. Lange expects these businesses to be sold in 2024.

For more information about Patrick Lange and his business brokerage services in the HVAC industry, please contact:

Patrick Lange

About Patrick Lange

Patrick Lange is an experienced HVAC-specific business broker with Business Modification Group based in Horseshoe Beach, Florida. He has a unique background in financial planning and has even owned an HVAC business himself. This makes him well-suited to working with some of the most successful HVAC business owners in the country. Specializing in companies with 1-10 million dollars in revenue, he maintains a network of buyers and sellers in the industry. He sells a record number of HVAC and plumbing businesses nationwide.

Patrick has a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of Florida. In his downtime, he enjoys fishing and spending time with his wife, Jennifer, and extended family.

