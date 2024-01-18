Therapy Brands Appoints New Chief People Officer And Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Therapy Brands is a leading practice management software provider.

Kimberly Sisnett is the Chief People Officer of Therapy Brands.

Bas Brukx is the Chief Financial Officer of Therapy Brands.

Therapy Brands announces two key executives to their leadership team.

- Jeffrey Shoreman, Chief Executive Officer, Therapy BrandsBIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Therapy Brands , a leading practice management software provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of two key executives to their leadership team. Kimberly Sisnett has joined the company as the Chief People Officer, and Bas Brukx has joined as the Chief Financial Officer.As the Chief People Officer, Kimberly will lead the human resources and talent management functions, ensuring that Therapy Brands continues to attract, develop, and retain top talent. With a proven track record in creating positive workplace cultures, she will continue to build and foster an environment of employee engagement. Kimberly joins us from Waystar, where she served as the Chief People Officer, developing and driving enterprise strategy focused on talent management, talent acquisition, learning and development, organizational performance, and business partnerships. Before Waystar she served as a change agent and strategic business partner, as the Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Americas, at NTT, LTD.“I am thrilled to be part of the Therapy Brands team, a company whose mission is to expand access to quality therapy and mental healthcare,” said Kimberly.“I look forward to working with the team to cultivate a workplace that empowers our team members to succeed.”“We are delighted to welcome Kimberly as our new Chief People Officer and Bas as our Chief Financial Officer. Their wealth of experience and strategic acumen will be invaluable assets as we continue to innovate through cutting-edge solutions,” said Jeffrey Shoreman, Chief Executive Officer, Therapy Brands.Bas Brukx, the newly appointed Chief Financial Officer, will be responsible for overseeing the financial strategy and growth of Therapy Brands. He has almost 30 years of experience of successfully growing companies in the technology industry. He joins Therapy Brands from Allego, where he served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and helped transform the company as they embarked on the next growth phase. Before Allego, he was the Chief Financial Officer for Clarabridge, a leading provider of AI-driven conversational analytics and experience management, which he led through a $1B+ strategic sale.“This is a great time to join Therapy Brands and support its mission,” said Bas.“I am very excited to build on the momentum Therapy Brands has gained in recent years and look forward to contribute to the continued overall success of the company in the future.”About Therapy BrandsTherapy Brands provides practice management solutions to over 30,000 therapy practices with their flagship products TheraNest, WebABA, Catalyst, Fusion, Procentive, TenEleven, and EchoVantage. The company fosters its mission-driven culture through leadership programming, education, volunteerism, and diversity and inclusion initiatives. Current and aspiring leaders are given opportunities to further enhance their skills through Therapy Brands' Leadership Academy and Emerging Leaders Program, and all employees have opportunities to develop their skills and increase career opportunities through cross-functional initiatives such as our mentor program, brand ambassadors, and thrive events. ( )

Nicole Lininger

Therapy Brands

+1 724-601-0337

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok