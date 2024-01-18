Notice To Russ Conrad Customers: KT Law Seeks Up To $12 Million In Recovery On Behalf Of Investors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KlaymanToskes Continues Representing Customers of Financial Advisor Russ Conrad Who Suffered Investment Losses

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- National investment loss attorneys KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of financial advisor Russ Conrad, a/k/a Gilbert Russell Conrad, and encourages all current and former customers who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes recently reported that the firm has filed several FINRA arbitration claims (no. 23-02737, no. 23-03089, and no. 23-03595) against broker/investment advisor Russ Conrad (CRD# 2746778) , on behalf of numerous investors who are seeking to recover up to $12,000,000 in collective investor damages, in connection with being recommended to invest in unsuitable and illiquid Alternative Investments.According to the claims filed, the customers sought low risk, safe, income-producing investments that would protect their principal but also generate income. Instead, Conrad allegedly made unsuitable recommendations to his customers to invest in various Alternative Investments that were high-risk and lacked liquidity, against the customers' needs and best interests.While many of the customers made several inquiries relating to the risks of the Alternative Investments, Conrad continually assured them that there was no market risk, as the investments did not correlate with the stock market. Conrad misrepresented the risks associated with the Alternative Investments and failed to disclose the true risk characteristics of the investments to the customers.Russ Conrad a/k/a Gilbert Russell Conrad was previously licensed as a financial advisor with J.P. Turner and Summit Brokerage Services, which were acquired by Cetera. Conrad was also previously registered with Independent Financial Group and Arkadios Capital in Lewiston, NY, and is currently registered as a broker with Realta Equities (formerly known as Coastal Equities).Current and former customers of Russ Conrad who suffered investment losses are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. to discuss recovery options at (888) 997-9956 or fill out a short contact form for a free and confidential consultation. We do not collect attorney's fees unless we are able to obtain a financial recovery for you.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.

KlaymanToskes, P.A.

+1 888-997-9956

