Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court Extends Liquor Bizman Sameer Mahendru's Interim Bail Till Jan 22

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) A Delhi court has extended, till January 22, the interim bail of liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in the excise policy case.

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court, who had granted a two-week interim bail to Mahendru, who citedhis wife's health issues, extended the relief upon Mahendru's application, citing delays in the procedure due to medical complications.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the extension, contending it violated the court's earlier condition that Mahendru wouldn't seek further relief.

The judge, however, found no evidence that the surgery delay was intentional or caused by any fault of the accused or his wife.

Acknowledging the unforeseen circumstances, the judge stated:"In the interest of justice, interim bail granted to the accused is being extended till January 22, 2024, on the same terms and conditions."

Now, the matter will be taken up next on January 22.

On Wednesday, the court had issued notice to the agency in response to application by Mahendru, asking the Investigating Officer to verify medical documents related to Mahendru's wife and submit a report to the court.

The judge had, while granting interim bail, observed that during Mahendru's previous interim bail, there was no attempt to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence and Mahendru does not pose a flight risk.

According to the prosecution, Mahendru was a significant beneficiary of excise policy violations, operating an alcoholic beverage manufacturing unit and holding wholesale and retail licences in his and his family's names.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had denied regular bail to Mahendru.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma had observed that Mahendru's medical condition does not pose a life-threatening risk or involve an infirmity that cannot be treated within the confines of a jail.

The court had noted that Mahendru is already receiving adequate medical attention, and prison authorities have permitted him to seek treatment from his doctor on an out-patient basis as needed.

It had ruled that there were no compelling grounds to grant regular bail to Mahendru in the current case.

However, it clarified that the prison authorities must ensure that Mahendru is taken for follow-up medical and physiotherapy sessions at VNA Hospital and that he is not left unattended in the jail cell or dispensary.

The court had noted that Mahendru had undergone approximately five surgeries in the past. However, as of the current date, he is recovering in jail, and according to AIIMS reports, he is required to follow medical and rehabilitation protocols, supplemented by regular exercise and physiotherapy.

