Eimskip's Nomination Committee Is Open For Nominations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Nomination Committee is a sub-committee of the Board of Directors which shall assist the Board with the process of Board succession planning, identification and nomination of Board candidates, alternate Board candidates as well as members of the Board's committees.

Eimskip's Annual General Meeting will be held on 7 March 2024 and the Nomination Committee is now open for nominations.

Declaration of candidacy shall be submitted to the committee on a special form that can be accessed at the Company's Investor website under AGM documents, and shall be returned to the email ...

Deadline for declaring candidacy to the Nomination Committee passes at 12:00 (GMT) on Thursday 8 February 2024. The committee reserves the right to discuss candidacies that are received later.

All current members and alternate members of the Board of Directors of Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. intend to declare their candidacy to the Board at the Annual General Meeting.

The committee's proposal of nomination of Board candidates will be published two weeks before the Annual General Meeting, along with the proposals of the Board, on 22 February.

General deadline for declaring candidacy to the Board of Directors passes 10 days before the Annual General Meeting, or at 15:00 (GMT) on 26 February 2024. The activities of the Nomination Committee do not limit candidates' rights to declare their candidacy to the Board of Directors until that point in time.