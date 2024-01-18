The automotive paints market is estimated to be USD 8.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2%.

The automotive paints market is witnessing growth, driven by increased electric vehicle production and SUV popularity. Waterborne paints, with fewer VOCs, are the fastest-growing segment, favored for sustainability. Stringent environmental regulations are pushing for innovative, eco-friendly solutions, boosting the waterborne technology segment. The market dynamics show a mature presence in refinishing paints, and basecoat dominates, driving heavy investment.

North America is the second fastest-growing market, with robust vehicle production and strict VOC regulations promoting low-VOC paints. Industry stakeholders include Tier 1 companies and OEMs, with a focus on sustainability. The comprehensive report covers key market segments and highlights the importance of adapting to environmental regulations and innovation in paint manufacturing for future success.



Key Attributes:

