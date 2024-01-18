Cxtec Inc. Earns Silver Medal From Ecovadis For Sustainability Performance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CXtec is a premium IT and hardware lifecycle services company.

EcoVadis Rating validates CXtec Inc. business sustainability commitments and performance.

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CXtec Inc. announced today that it has achieved a Silver Medal from EcoVadis , the worlds' most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. This is the first year the company has earned a medal from EcoVadis.

CXtec scored a 60, which places the company in the top 15% globally. EcoVadis is the global standard for business sustainability ratings. The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. More than 85,000 companies globally have been rated by EcoVadis.

“Seeking this certification was an absolutely logical step for us as CXtec Inc. has been a part of the circular economy since its inception” said Pete Belyea CEO of CXtec.“Utilizing the EcoVadis sustainability rating system marks us as a global leader in the sustainable supply chain delivering transparency to our customers. This is a big accomplishment for our team. The EcoVadis process validates our sustainability commitments, practices, and performance, and offers a clear roadmap for continuous improvement. There are numerous benefits for our entire business, including sales, finance, marketing, HR, operations and more. We are actively coordinating with the appropriate teams.”



EcoVadis' business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labor Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidenced-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement. Learn more at EcoVadis/suppliers.

About CXtec

With locations in both Syracuse, NY and Atlanta, GA, CXtec is a premium IT and hardware lifecycle services company offering flexible, environmentally friendly, innovative solutions and support in hardware, storage, cabling and maintenance. Our 40+ years of experience and global presence contribute to maximizing hardware value by making environmentally sustainable technologies accessible to customers across the world. Learn more at cxtec.

