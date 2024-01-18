Greenhill And Invent Partnership Empowers Rias To Deliver An Enhanced Advisor And Client Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GreenHill's advanced performance reporting now available via Invent's Digital Wealth Ecosystem

GreenHill Investment Reporting , a leading independent provider of investment performance reporting services, today announced that its advanced performance reporting functionality is now included in Invent's Digital Wealth Ecosystem for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) and Independent Broker-Dealers (IBDs). This enables advisors to deliver an enhanced client experience featuring personalized reporting.

Invent® is an award-winning, cloud-native integration platform as a service and a technology consulting firm founded by fintech industry veteran, Oleg Tishkevich. Along with an elite team of cloud technologists, Invent provides a unique approach to systems design, data architecture, integration, and digital experiences dedicated to serving the needs of enterprise firms and RIAs in the wealth management industry.

GreenHill has been helping financial professionals deliver enhanced client experiences for over 30 years. The sophisticated portfolio performance reporting functionality now available within Invent improves client satisfaction by allowing advisors to build customized reports on the fly that address client requests.

"GreenHill has a proven track record in performance measurement and has been a trusted provider of performance reporting for decades. They have an excellent reputation in the bank trust, ria, family office, and non-profit markets," said Oleg Tishkevich, CEO, Invent. "With their strong data integrity and experienced U.S.-based client support team that offers white glove service, we are excited to include GreenHill as participants in Invent's ecosystem. This collaboration enables Invent's clients to continue delivering an exceptional advisor and client experience supported by GreenHill's trusted data and reporting capabilities."

"Our partnership with Invent represents an exciting joint strategic opportunity to bring enhanced and personalized investment analysis to a true open architecture integrated digital ecosystem that is well-positioned to meet the rapidly evolving client experience needs of investment advisors," said Bill McFadden, President, GreenHill. "Clients of Invent are owners of their own digital wealth ecosystem. This allows an enterprise the ability to service everyone in the firm: home office, advisors, and clients. GreenHill is now a proud participant in that ecosystem, specializing in providing investment performance reporting and analytics with the attention to detail and personalized service that allows advisors to tell their end clients' investment stories with confidence."

