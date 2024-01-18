(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Jennifer Sinopoli, Executive Vice-President and Head of Distribution, CI Global Asset Management (CI GAM), along with members of the CI GAM team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the CI U.S. Enhanced Momentum Index ETF (TSX: CMOM) and the CI U.S. Enhanced Value Index ETF (TSX: CVLU).

CMOM and CVLU target the momentum and value factors using indexes newly developed by VettaFi, LLC.

CI GAM Opens the Market Thursday, January 18, 2024

CI

GAM

is Canada's fifth-largest ETF provider, with approximately $21 billion in ETF assets under management (as at December 31, 2023). CI

GAM's ETF lineup consists of 88 ETFs and includes beta, smart beta, asset allocation, managed volatility, actively managed, liquid alternatives, digital assets, covered calls, cash management, ESG, and other thematic mandates.

