Point Foundation Welcomes New Board Members To Advance LGBTQ Empowerment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOSANGELES, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Foundation, the nation's leading scholarship-granting organization for

LGBTQ

college

students,

is

thrilled to announce

the

appointment

of new

leaders to its boards. These additions bring a wealth of experience, passion, and dedication to the organization's mission of empowering LGBTQ students through scholarship support, mentoring, and leadership development. The new board members include:

Board

of

Directors

Carl Streed, Jr. – Associate Professor at the Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine. Carl is an alum of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and completed a fellowship in General Internal Medicine at Brigham & Women's Hospital.

Hillary Super – CEO of Savage X Fenty. She is a 30-year veteran of the fashion industry and has served in senior leadership roles with many global brands.

Board

of

Trustees

Louis Barandiaran – a tax consultant at KPMG International Limited. Louis advocates for LGBTQ employees and improving the diversity, equity, and inclusion of KPMG as part of the LGBTQ employee resource group, pride@KPMG.

Each

new

board

member joins

Point

at

a

crucial time for individuals seeking post-secondary education,

bringing their

unique

perspectives

and

expertise to further the organization's mission.

"As we navigate the political and social challenges to LGBTQ students seeking a post-secondary education in the years ahead of us, the insights and leadership of these new board members are essential

to

our

mission

of

empowering

LGBTQ

students

nationwide,"

said

Jorge

Valencia, executive director and CEO of Point Foundation.

About

Point Foundation :

Point

Foundation

empowers

promising

lesbian, gay,

bisexual,

transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) students to achieve their full academic and leadership potential – despite the obstacles often put before them – to make a significant impact on society.

About Carl

Streed, Jr.

Carl Streed Jr. is an Associate Professor at the Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine. After attending medical school and residency in Internal Medicine at Johns Hopkins University, he completed a fellowship in General Internal Medicine at Brigham & Women's Hospital. Carl's efforts to improve the health and well-being of LGBTQ persons and communities have earned him several awards, notably from the University of Chicago and Johns Hopkins University Alumni Associations, the American Medical Association Foundation, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, as well as recognition from the Obama White House. As the Research Lead for the GenderCare Center at Boston Medical Center, he collaborates with researchers, clinicians, and the community to assess and address the health and well-being of transgender and gender-diverse communities.

About Hillary Super

Hillary Super is the CEO of Savage X Fenty. She has over 30 years of experience in the consumer apparel space. Prior to joining Savage X Fenty, she held senior leadership roles at Old Navy, American Eagle Outfitters, and most recently served as the Global CEO of Anthropologie Group. She is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion in the workplace and is committed to being a positive and visible role model for LGBTQ youth. A graduate of the University of Southern California, Hillary holds a bachelor's in gender studies and in 2017 was named one of Forbes 40 over 40 to watch.

About Louis

Barandiaran

Louis grew up in Sherman Oaks, California. He is a Tax consultant at KPMG, one of the largest professional services companies in the world, providing audit, tax, and advisory services to a wide range of clients in various industries. The company has a global presence with offices in over 150 countries and territories. Louis is passionate about Diversity Equity and Inclusion, especially for LGBTQ+ causes. He is a member of KPMG US's LGBTQ+ employee resource group called pride@KPMG which has over 4,200 members across 30 chapters. Louis sits on the P15, the national governing body for pride@KPMG and is the co-lead for the 'getting here' workstream focused on recruitment of underrepresented talent, specifically improving LGBTQ+ representation in national hiring. He is also the president of KPMG Los Angeles's local hiking club with over 200 members. He currently lives near Silver Lake, California, and has two dogs, Champ and Bailey.

SOURCE Point Foundation