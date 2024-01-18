(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Steinberg Law Group has decades of proven experience and the resources to help victims of asbestos exposure and their families obtain the maximum financial compensation they deserve. All of it.

Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Arizona - The Steinberg Law Group - Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Attorneys - Call Toll Free (888) 891-2200

SIERRA VISTA, ARIZONA, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Our Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Arizona is dedicated to providing top quality legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos -related lung cancer . Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from the Steinberg Law Group.The Steinberg Law Group has decades of experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent trades that encountered large quantities of asbestos include: power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is from 10 to 50 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2024 were exposed decades ago.Arizona contains more naturally occurring asbestos deposits than the vast majority of states in the nation. Nearly 90% of all the asbestos deposits in Arizona can be found in the Salt River Canyon area east of Phoenix. The abundance of naturally-occurring asbestos in the state likely contributed to its widespread acceptance in a number of different industries in Arizona.Jobsites and locations with known asbestos exposure in Arizona include, but are not limited to, Indian Hospital, Apache Generating Station, Apache Mine, Chiricahua Claim, Pine Top Mine, Salt River Mine, Bear Canyon Mine, Great View Mine, Rek Town Mine, Abril Mine, Bass Mine, Dome Rock Mountains Mine, Hance Mine, Roadside Mines, Putman Wash, Phillips Asbestos Mines, Stansbury Asbestos Project, Arizona Electric Power Cooperative, Cochise Powerhouse, Arizona State Teacher's College, Northern Arizona University, Childs-Irving Power Plant, Cypress Mines, Inspiration Copper Mine, Kennecott Copper Smelter, Cholla Power Plant, Arizona State University, Metcalf Copper Smelter, Morenci Power Plant, Navajo Generating Station, Page Power Plant, Agua Fria Generating Station, Arizona Bank Building, Arizona State Hospital, Banner Desert Medical Center, Boy Scouts of America Headquarters, Central Arizona Street Electric Station, Phoenix Charging Plant, Papago Park Administrative Building, Palo Verde Power Station, Motorola Plant, MeraBank Building, Kyrene Steam Power Plant, John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Indian River School, Good Samaritan Hospital, DeVry University, Phoenix Civic Plaza, Phoenix Indian School, Phoenix Memorial Hospital, Phoenix Newspaper Building, Santa Fe Elementary School, St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center, Sunnyside High School, Sunnyslope Family Health Center, Valley National Bank, West Phoenix Power Plant, Ocotilla Power Plant, Salt River Valley Water Use Association, Borel Office Building, Irvington Generating Station, Saguaro Power Plant, Saguaro High School, South Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Titan Missile Museum, Tucson High Magnet School and the University of Arizona.Known companies with asbestos exposure in Arizona include, but are not limited to, W.R. Grace and Company, New Cornelia Copper Company, Phelps Dodge Corporation, South Western Nitrochemical Company, Southwestern Agrichemical Company, Spreckels Sugar Company, Phoenix Cement Company, United Verde Copper Company, United Verde Extension Mining Company, Arizona Copper Company, Ltd., Shannon Copper Company, General Electric Company, Calumet and Arizona Mining Company, Copper Queen Consolidated Mining Company, Douglas Improvement Company, Flagstaff Electric Light Company, Ponderosa Paper Products Company, Inc., Saginaw and Manistee Lumber Company, Wisconsin Tissue Mills, Inc., Southwest Forest Industries, Arizona Eastern Railroad Company, Arizona Commercial Copper Company, Gibson Copper Company, Globe Light and Power Company, Mercury Mines of America, Old Dominion Copper Mining and Smelting Company, Superior and Boston Copper Company, Arthur Enders Company, Chemical Sales Corporation, Metate Asbestos Corporation, Sorsen Asbestos Corporation, American Fiber Company, Ancha Asbestos Company, American Smelting & Refining Company, Kennecott Copper Company, Kennecott Minerals Company, Ray Consolidated Copper Company, Anaconda Copper Mining Company, Inspiration Consolidated Copper Company, International Consolidated Copper Company, Miami Copper Company, Arizona Copper Company, Ltd., Detroit Copper Mining Company, El Paso and Southwestern Railroad Company, Morenci Water Company, Arizona Public Service Company, Alcoa Corporation, Allison Steel Manufacturing Company, Aluminum Processors, Inc., Arizona Brewing Company, Arizona Edison Company, Western Chemical Company, O.W. Gurthrie Corporation, American Asbestos Cement Corporation, Arizona Engine & Pump, Arizona Light and Power Company, Arizona Liquor Distribution, Arizona Packing Company, Arizona Public Service Company, Arizona Table Pad Company, Asbestos Engineering & Supply Company, Bartlett-Heard Land and Cattle Company, Central Arizona Light & Power Company, Century Brick Company, Combustion Equipment Company, Constable Ice and Fuel Company, Crystal Ice and Cold Storage Company, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Normande Iron & Steel, National Brewing Company, Mountain Bell Telephone Company, M. H. Sherman Company, Le Fleur Corporation, Honeywell, Inc., Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary & Cemetery, Ari-Zonolite, General Aluminum & Chemical Corporation, Garrett AiResearch, Fiberglass Engineering & Supply Company, Cudahy Packing Company, Phoenix Gas Works, Phoenix Light and Fuel Company, Phoenix Railway Company, Phoenix Steel, Phoenix Utility Company, Reynolds Metals Company, Salt River Pump & Supply Company, Tovrea Meat Company, Tucson Gas & Electric, Uneeda Appliance Company, Jaquays Mining Corporation, Union Carbide Corporation, Western Electric Company, Arizona Railroad Company, BHP Copper Company, Magma Copper Company, San Manuel Copper Corporation, Abitibi-Consolidated, Smurfit Stone Corporation, Snowflake Paper and Pulp, Southwest Lumber Mills, Inc., Adams Insulation Company, Ford Motor Company, Marathon Steel Company, National Malleable & Steel Corporation, Apache Powder Company, Arizona Portland Cement Company, Eagle Milling Company, Inc., Hughes Aircraft Company, Lenco Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc., Marsh B. Murray Company, Inc., O'Malley Lumber Company, Pacific Fruit Express Company, Tucson Electric Power, Tucson Metal & Manufacturing Company, Union Pacific Railroad Company, Yuma Electric Water Company and Yuma Ice and Cold Storage Company.Arizona-based military sites with known asbestos exposure include Yuma Marine Corps Air Station, Williams Air Force Base, Luke Air Force Base and Fort Huachuca.For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit now.

Robert L. Steinberg

The Steinberg Law Group

+1 8888912200

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn