Clouddefense.AI & Powergate To Host An Exclusive Webinar On Safeguarding Software Products Against Cybersecurity Attacks

- Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefensePALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a bid to revolutionize the approach towards safeguarding software products, CloudDefense and PowerGate are proud to announce an upcoming collaborative webinar. Scheduled for Thursday, 21st February (9:30 PM - 10:30 PM PDT) and Friday, 22nd February (4:30 PM - 5:30 PM AEDT), this event promises to be a beacon for individuals keen on staying ahead in the dynamic field of cybersecurity and those intrigued by the latest technological innovations.Cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, demanding a proactive stance to ensure the integrity of software products. This exclusive webinar aims to equip businesses with the knowledge and strategies needed to fortify their applications against the ever-growing landscape of cyber threats.The webinar will feature prominent industry leaders who have played pivotal roles in shaping the cybersecurity landscape. Anshu Bansal, Founder & CEO of CloudDefense, will share his profound insights into AI-driven security solutions and guide attendees through the transformative impact of AI on cloud and application security. Joining him is Peter Howells, Country Director for PowerGate Australia, providing a unique perspective on safeguarding software products.The event promises invaluable takeaways for participants, spotlighting AI-powered security solutions and focusing on their role in defending against evolving cyber threats. Attendees will learn practical strategies for implementing effective safeguards in software products, explore industry best practices to address current challenges and gain insights from real-world case studies showcasing successful application security measures.This webinar promises to be an enlightening experience, offering participants a deeper understanding of the intersection between AI technologies and cybersecurity.Join CloudDefense and PowerGate in this collaborative effort to empower businesses and strengthen defenses against cyber threats. Register today to ensure your participation in this insightful and forward-thinking event.About CloudDefense:CloudDefense, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.Their integrated CNAPP suite comprises various security solutions, including CSPM, CIEM, Threat Detection, CWPP, SAST, DAST, SCA, KSPM, Hacker's ViewTM, Container Security, and API Security. Their attack path and graph-based technology empower businesses to automatically detect, prioritize, and remediate various security issues, from system vulnerabilities to misconfigurations.Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by strategically applying various modern techniques. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.If you want to learn more about CloudDefense and its suite of services, please book a free demo or contact us here ...

