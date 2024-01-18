Axlehire Appoints Veteran Logistics Expert Joe Palombo To Vice President Of Sales And Client Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

As head of AxleHire's sales and client success organization, Palombo will focus on building deeper relationships with retail brands to accelerate revenue growth

- Raj Ramanan, CEO of AxleHireBERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AxleHire , an expedited, urban last-mile delivery provider that helps brands meet and exceed customer expectations, today announced it has named Joe Palombo as its new Vice President of Sales and Client Success. As the head of AxleHire's sales and client success organization, Palombo will be focused on deepening relationships with retail brands, accelerating revenue growth, and extending AxleHire's reach into additional verticals. Joe will be replacing David Packee, who led the organization for the past four years.As a leading last-mile delivery provider, AxleHire uses proprietary technology to aggregate packages into dense delivery routes while matching load size to right-sized vehicles based on available capacity. Its innovative approach to last-mile delivery has changed the game for retail brands, enabling an exceptional delivery experience while keeping costs in check.“AxleHire is raising the bar on the doorstep delivery experience for brands and shoppers alike-and we're doing it at a competitive cost with an on-time delivery rate of over 99%. There is no other last-mile delivery provider that takes such a strategic approach to the delivery experience or offers the hands-on client support that we provide,” said Joe Palombo, Vice President of Sales and Client Success, AxleHire.“I'm excited to be part of this team and work with brands that no longer have to choose between containing their shipping costs and providing an outstanding delivery experience for their customers.”Palombo joins AxleHire with nearly two decades of sales experience, ten years of which he spent in logistics. Before AxleHire, Palombo spent five years at Flexport, one of the leading technology platforms for global logistics. During his tenure with Flexport, Palombo built out the company's Pacific Northwest region and oversaw enterprise and key global accounts. As General Manager, he led sales, operations, and account management strategies during the global shipping industry's most disruptive period. Earlier in his career, Palombo held leadership roles at several industry-leading organizations, including The Gallo Wine Company and Automatic Data Processing (ADP).“On behalf of the entire management team, we thank David for his leadership and significant contributions over the past four years. David has been a tremendous leader and has built a highly talented team to accelerate our work moving forward," said Raj Ramanan, CEO. "As we look forward, we are thrilled to welcome Joe to AxleHire and to add his expertise to the team. Joe has been in the logistics industry for more than a decade and knows just how critical the delivery experience is to a brand's reputation. Our company and clients will benefit from Joe's deep knowledge and expertise. He is great at building teams, nurturing a winning culture, and knows how to work cross-functionally to get us where we want to go.”AxleHire will exhibit at this year's Manifest Conference in Las Vegas, February 5-7, 2024, in booth #302. Palombo, Ramanan, and other company executives will attend the conference and be available to answer any questions about AxleHire and its last-mile delivery capabilities. As part of the conference events, Ramanan will join other industry leaders on stage for the“Shaping the Ideal Customer Journey With the Right Tools, Adaptable Tech and Strategic Partnerships” panel discussion on Wednesday, February 7.About AxleHireAxleHire is an expedited, urban last-mile delivery service that helps brands meet and exceed customer expectations by providing a superior same- and next-day delivery experience. AxleHire leverages purpose-built technology and a gig driver fleet to drive transformative outcomes that catalyze customers' brand growth. Logistics teams can now provide a differentiated delivery experience at a competitive cost, overcoming the limitations of legacy delivery providers. AxleHire operates in urban areas across the U.S., enabling high-volume shippers to consistently cater to the rising needs and expectations of their customers. For more information, please visit axlehire .###

