(Un)Common Logic Introduces Conversion Optimization Rate Calculator

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Austin, Texas – Austin-based digital marketing agency (un)Common Logic has announced a new tool for determining the potential revenue increase from optimizing a business' website conversion rate, the Conversion Rate Optimization Calculator .

The conversion rate calculator requires only three metrics: the average value of a lead or purchase, the monthly conversion volume, and the monthly website visits for the business. Once those three metrics are entered, the calculator first produces the current conversion rate and associated revenue. Projections then calculate potential revenue increases based on (un)Common Logic's best practices and years of experience with the lift generated by conversion rate optimization.

(un)Common Logic's conversion rate optimization services partner well with every marketing effort, because even a small increase in conversion rate has a ripple effect: a rising tide lifts all boats. Improving conversion rates impacts revenue growth, cost efficiency, the ability to scale, and can provide a competitive advantage.

The company's conversion rate optimization (CRO) services include conversion rate audits, development and implementation of testing plans, and ongoing conversion optimization. These services identify the points of confusion and resistance preventing users from completing the desired conversion action, such as making a purchase, signing up for a demo or newsletter, or registering for a webinar. (un)Common Logic's conversion rate experts start by gathering data on a website's current user journey and business goals, combine that data with best practices, and then develop and implement an iterative testing schedule that results in significant impacts to the bottom line.

Director of Website Strategy and Optimization Josh Cuttill talks about what makes the (un)Common Logic approach to conversion rate optimization different by saying,“While nearly 30% of large companies now use conversion rate optimization, not all CRO services are equal. We take a rigorous, data-driven approach using the scientific method to gather data and then structure our testing plan in order to maximize the revenue gained. Throughout the years, we've added new tools and technology to our strategic approach in order to customize our CRO services to fit a wide range of client needs, audiences, and goals. If you are ready to put our experience to work, contact us today to get started.”

The agency's services have struck a chord with its clients who praise its customer service, ability to get results, and partnership approach. A recent review says,“All of our numbers across the board have increased as a result of working with (un)Common Logic. From a project management standpoint, they've been on top of everything – (un)Common Logic has been perfect.”

Once a business uses the Conversion Rate Calculator to identify potential revenue growth, (un)Common Logic recommends contacting their CRO experts to talk about how that potential growth can be realized. With over 15 years of experience in digital marketing, (un)Common Logic has found and implemented actual, usable, and profitable conversion rate insights for its clients.

