5150 Digital Releases Outmarket Your Competition: A Wealth Manager's Guide To Modern Marketing And Prospecting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Wealth Manager's Guide to Modern Marketing and Prospecting.

This 220 Page "Must Have" Resource Delivers Detailed Insights on the Design and Execution of Omni-Channel Marketing and Digital Communications

- Joe WordenPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 5150 Digital Marketing Group, a leading provider of marketing solutions to the investment management industry, has released "Outmarket Your Competition : A Wealth Manager's Guide to Modern Marketing and Prospecting ." This 220-page guide delivers insights, strategies, and tactics to help firms and their marketers identify, engage, and convert the modern wealth management client.“As the wealth management business migrates online, the blueprint for marketing success has evolved. This evolution has created new growth opportunities for firms embracing innovations in both technology and marketing. This resource was created as a comprehensive resource to help wealth managers navigate the evolving marketing and prospecting landscape," stated Joe Worden, 5150 Founder.The three-part book offers a clear and comprehensive perspective of modern marketing in wealth management:.Part One: Wealth Management Marketing: State of the Industry.Part Two: Digital Marketing Prep: Transitioning to Modern Marketing.Part Three: Execution: Designing and Refining Omni-Channel Marketing"Outmarket Your Competition" provides valuable insights and step-by-step processes for the creation and integration of data-informed marketing and digital communications. Leveraging 5150's "Engagement-First" philosophy, this must-have resource details online brand building, persona creation, virtual engagements, precision lead gen, and seamless client journeys.As part of the book's promotion, "Outmarket Your Competition" is currently available via download, free of charge.About 5150 Digital Marketing Group: 5150 Digital Marketing Group provides tailored marketing solutions for small to mid-sized investment managers. Combining deep domain knowledge, data-driven technology, and omni-channel marketing, 5150 removes the limitations of size, scale, and reach to help managers compete and win on any stage.About Joe Worden: Joe Worden is a seasoned financial services marketing professional recognized for his“Engagement-First” philosophy, as well as his expertise in relationship-driven marketing and communications. He has authored two books, "Outmarket Your Competition: A Wealth Manager's Guide to Modern Marketing, Prospecting, and Communications" as well as soon to be released "Fund Marketing Alpha: A Fund Manager's Guide to Digital Distribution," developing a reputation as a premier thought leader on embracing the modern investor. With 30 years of experience helping investment managers solve marketing and distribution challenges, Joe and his team at 5150 are focused on helping small to mid-tier investment managers remove the limitations of size, scale, and reach to compete and win on any stage.Please send media requests and inquiries to: info@5150dmg.

Inquiries

5150 Digital Marketing Group

+1 602-740-1750

info@5150dmg

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn