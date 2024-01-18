Global Pea Protein Ingredients Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's“Pea Protein Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the pea protein ingredients market size is predicted to reach $2.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.

The growth in the pea protein ingredients market is due to the growing popularity of vegetarian and vegan diets. North America region is expected to hold the largest pea protein ingredients market share. Major players in the pea protein ingredients market include Cargill Incorporated, Agridient Inc., Axiom Foods Ltd., Norben Company Inc., Nutri Pea Ltd., Burcon NutraScience Corporation, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA.

Pea Protein Ingredients Market Segments

1. By Type: Isolates, Concentrates, Other Types

2. By Source: Yellow split peas, Chickpeas, Lentils

3. By Application: Bakery and Snacks, Dietary Supplements, Beverages, Meat Substitutes, Other Applications

4. By Geography: The global pea protein ingredients market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The pea protein ingredients are used in the preparation of smoothies and shakes to increase the protein content in them. Pea protein ingredients refer to food products and protein supplements that are derived and extracted from yellow and green split peas, Pisum sativum. The pea protein ingredients consist of flour, isolate, and concentrate. These proteins are alternatives to those derived from animals and soy.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Pea Protein Ingredients Market Characteristics

3. Pea Protein Ingredients Market Trends And Strategies

4. Pea Protein Ingredients Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Pea Protein Ingredients Market Size And Growth

......

27. Pea Protein Ingredients Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Pea Protein Ingredients Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

