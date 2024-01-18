Three Dead In Delhi House Fire, More Fatalitiies Suspected: Fire Department

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Three people died while two more are suspected to have been killed as a fire broke out in a house in Delhi's Pitampura area on Thursday, a Fire Department official said.

According to Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg, a house fire call was received from the Pitampura area at 8.07 p.m.

"Total 8 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. So far three casualties have been reported and two more are suspected. Fire is completely doused and search operation and cooling process is going on," he added.

More details are awaited.

