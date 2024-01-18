(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 17 national security experts delivered a letter to President Biden that exposed the underlying national security threats within the Environmental Protection Agency's proposed Tailpipe Emissions rule.

Continue ReadingView PDF

The current rule – introduced in April 2023 – aims to aggressively shift the nation's automobile trajectory to require two-thirds of new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2032. The letter calls attention to the effect of this rapid transition: an increased reliance on China that will result from our national need to obtain the rare earth minerals necessary to manufacture an influx of electric vehicle batteries. Right now, China controls more than 70% of the world's extraction capability for these minerals and more than 90% of its processing capacity.

"Because the EPA's proposed rule will mandate more EVs in American garages, it will also effectively mandate greater American household dependence on the cooperation of the Chinese."

The thought leaders emphasize the need for President Biden to digest the "current state of play in the global marketplace and pursue domestic investment and infrastructure opportunities" before he decides to move forward. They ask that his administration reconsider the EPA's proposed tailpipe emissions rule and take all factors into account – especially national security threats and circumstances – before making a final decision.

SOURCE James“Spider” Marks, Major General, U.S. Army retired