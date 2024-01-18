Revolutionizing Live-In Developmental Child Care: Apex Social Group Showcases Their Care Professionals At Special Needs Resource Fairs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Dates: 2024



Apex Social Group, at the forefront of live-in, developmental child care for families with special needs.



January 20th in NC

January 29th in CO February 25th in NJ

Times:





10:00 am – 3:00 pm

10:00 am – 3:00 pm 8am - 2:30pm

Locations:





Eno Valley Elementary School, 117 Milton Rd, Durham, NC

Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Rd. Longmont CO Jewish Community Center of Central New Jersey 1391 Martine Avenue, Scotch Plains, NJ.

Apex Social Group, a pioneer in providing developmental live-in childcare and cultural exchange, is excited to feature their one-of-a-kind child care solution for families with special needs at the upcoming Special Needs Resource Fairs. These resource fairs aim to connect families with valuable resources and support.

January 20th in NC - Eno Valley Elementary School:

The Autistic & Neurodivergent resources and wellness services in NC will provide families with the opportunity to rest, receive childcare, and connect with various community resources and organizations.

January 29th in CO - Boulder County Fairgrounds:

The Neurodiversity Resource Fair in Colorado is a free community event dedicated to celebrating neurodiversity. It provides resources and support for individuals of all ages who have autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and more, connecting the local community to passionate neurodiversity advocates.

February 25th in NJ - Jewish Community Center of Central New Jersey:

Aligned with the spirit of Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance & Inclusion Month, this Resource Fair will host a diverse range of specialties, including ABA services, adaptive programs like karate, aquatics, and art, as well as dentists, orthodontists, educational advocacy, recreational programming, residential services, social skills development, special education schools, special needs attorneys, products, summer camp programs, support coordination, supported employment, synagogues, and therapy services.

The "Apex Care Professionals," a group of outstanding individuals primarily from Germany and Austria, are in the United States on a special U.S. Department of State J-1 cultural exchange visitor visa. These young adults hold degrees in pediatric nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy, early childhood development, or special needs education from their home countries.

Debbie Hochberg, Director of Apex Care & Development for New Jersey, highlighted the impact these young professionals have on the families they serve: "Families frequently tell me what a 'game-changer' it is to have a young professional support them - how they are more able to fully function together as a family with professional, loving care for their children. We at Apex Social Group are grateful for the opportunity to participate in these Resource Fairs to help get the word out to even more families about how we can help make a difference in their lives and bring cultural exchange to their homes."

About Apex Social Group:

Founded in 2008, Apex Social Group is a leading Child Care Provider catering to families with children of all abilities and ages – from newborns to young adults up to the age of 26. With a focus on assisting families with children who have special needs, Apex Social's "Apex Care Professionals" have backgrounds in pediatric nursing, special education, RBT, occupational and physical therapy, and speech therapy. The organization offers a boutique-style service experience that goes beyond traditional nanny or au pair agency services.

