Procare Solutions Named As A 2024 Best Places To Work Award Winner

DENVER, Jan. 18, 2024 -- Procare Solutions, the leader in child care management software for more than 30 years, has been recognized with a Built In 2024 Best Places To Work Award.

The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

Procare Solutions is pleased to be named on the 2024 Best Places to Work list by Built In.

Helping centers improve the education of young learners has always, and continues to be, a top priority of Procare Solutions, as does supporting child care businesses with market-leading software and automation.

"At Procare Solutions, we strive to cultivate an environment where all employees feel valued and inspired," said company CEO JoAnn Kintzel. "Our team's passion and dedication are the driving forces behind the work we do to support early childhood education, business owners and families."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.



"I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners," says Maria Christopoulos Katris . "I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise, and we are so excited to see what lies ahead."

ABOUT PROCARE SOLUTIONS

For more than 30 years, Procare Solutions has been helping early childhood educators simplify operations and create meaningful connections with families, so they can focus on what matters most – the children in their care.

From registration, attendance tracking, staff management and lesson planning to family engagement, tuition collection and reporting, we help ease the challenges faced of running a child care business.



Our dedicated team of support professionals also make it easy to get up and running quickly and answer questions along the way. That's why over 37,000 customers choose Procare. We are proud to be number one in child care management software. For more information, visit ProcareSolutions .

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals. .

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024.

