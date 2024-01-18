Mass Notification System Market To Worth USD 42.65 Billion By 2030 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mass notification system market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, solution outlook, applications. By component, the market is segmented into software, hardware, services. By enterprise size, the market is segmented into SMES and large enterprises. By solution outlook, the market is segmented into wide area solution, distributed recipient solutions, in- building solution. By application, the market is segmented into IPAW, IEC, BCD - Industry forecast 2023-2030 Westford, USA, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the ubiquitous adoption of smartphones has positioned them as a highly effective platform for disseminating emergency notifications in the mass notification system market . Mass notification systems have harnessed the power of smartphone applications and SMS capabilities to reach a vast audience during critical situations swiftly. Browse in-depth TOC on the "Mass Notification System Market"

Tables - 63 Figures – 77 The mass notification system market is experiencing significant growth, primarily propelled by two key factors. The widespread adoption of mass notification systems within hospitals and various healthcare facilities has become paramount for ensuring patient safety and efficient emergency communication. Get a sample copy of this report: Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 10.40 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 42.65 Billion CAGR 22.34% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered

Component

Enterprise Size

Solution Outlook Applications Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in the Mass Notification System Market



Everbridge

Blackboard Inc.

Singlewire Software

Rave Mobile Safety

Alertus Technologies

OnSolve

Honeywell International Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Siemens AG

Desktop Alert Inc.

IBM Corporation

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

BlackBerry AtHoc

xMatters, Inc.

Regroup Mass Notification

ONSOLVE LLC

Johnson Controls International plc

Mir3, Inc.

AlertFind (Rimini Street, Inc.)

XMatters Inc.

Adobe Inc. Vodafone Group

Software Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to Escalating Integration of Advanced Technologies

Software segment of notification systems is poised for substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily driven by the escalating integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing into the core software components. This integration is revolutionizing the capabilities of notification systems, empowering them to offer more intelligent, efficient, and scalable solutions in the mass notification system market.

The markets in North America has established itself as a dominant player in the mass notification system market, commanding a substantial market share that exceeds 36% of the global revenue. This prominent position reflects the region's strong emphasis on safety and security across various sectors.

Large Enterprise Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Expansive Customer Base

Large enterprise sector has emerged as the dominant force in the mass notification system market, commanding a significant market share that surpasses 65% of the total. This sector's supremacy is driven by its expansive customer base, often dispersed across various regions and countries.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific region are poised to emerge as the leader in remarkable growth in the mass notification system market, reflecting a dynamic landscape of opportunities and development. This ascent is driven by many factors, including rapid economic expansion, a burgeoning middle class, and an increasingly tech-savvy population.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the mass notification system market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Mass Notification System Market



The Sacramento Office of Emergency Services recently introduced Rave Mobile Safety as their latest emergency alert system, ushering in a new era of enhanced safety and communication for Sacramento County residents. This state-of-the-art system promises to provide residents with timely and crucial emergency notifications, bolstering the region's preparedness and response capabilities. In 2022 witnessed an exciting announcement from Acoustic Technology, Inc., unveiling the next generation of their entire ATI MNS (Mass Notification System) Product line.

