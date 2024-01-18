Phound Integrates Krisp AI-Powered Noise Cancellation Into Secure Communications Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership brings added layer of security and privacy to new product from Freeconferencecall founder, Dave Erickson

Long Beach, CA, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phound , a user-controlled, verified contact directory and platform powering safer multimedia communications, and Krisp , the pioneer of AI-powered Voice Productivity software, announced today a new partnership that brings Krisp's innovative on device noise canceling Voice AI technology to Phound's secure and private connectivity application. With this product integration, Phound users can now leverage secure Voice AI technology to filter and eliminate background noise and sound when communicating through Phound, furthering the company's commitment to providing a protected experience.

“Phound was created to provide a confidential communications experience removing any concern of being tracked, listened to or exploited as the product,” said Dave Erickson, Co-Founder & CEO of Phound.“This partnership with Krisp enhances our capabilities to keep the user's information and conversations private and theirs.”

“We're proud to bring Krisp's state-of-the-art technology to Phound to help further their mission of giving the most private and elevated communications experience to their users,” said Robert Shoenfield, EVP of Licensing and Partnerships at Krisp.“By combining the capabilities of Phound's communications service with Krisp's AI-powered noise cancellation, we are redefining what privacy can look like and unlocking new possibilities for meaningful and trusted connections.”

Phound is a complete communications platform with voice, video, messaging, meetings and auto attendant available on all devices. The cloud-based service puts the user in control of who can access their personal contact information through customizable options and identity verification. Phound secures a customer's phone number (a.k.a. a personal and unique identifier) and protects them from the outside world, allowing them to connect freely. By purchasing a number for $5/month or registering an existing vulnerable phone number with Phound, users control who can access them, eliminating unsolicited communication (including uninvited robocalls and spam texts), and safeguarding themselves from becoming unsuspecting victims of fraud.

About Phound:

Phound is a user-controlled, verified contact directory powering safer multimedia communications. By purchasing a number or registering an existing vulnerable phone number with Phound, users can take back complete privacy and control over how, where, and who can contact them, and protect themselves from becoming unsuspecting victims of fraud. For more information, visit

About Krisp:

Founded in 2017, Krisp pioneered the world's first AI-powered Voice Productivity software. Krisp's Voice AI technology enhances digital voice communication through audio cleansing, noise cancelation, accent localization, and call transcription and summarization. Offering full privacy, Krisp works on-device, across all audio hardware configurations and applications that support digital voice communication. Today, Krisp has transcribed over 10 million calls and processes over 75 billion minutes of voice conversations every month, helping businesses harness the power of voice to unlock higher productivity and deliver better business outcomes. Learn more at

