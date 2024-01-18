Transforming Harlem & The Bronx N.Y. Through Vocational Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

" Building Bridges to Economic Equality"

Our Financial Health Unveils Groundbreaking Trade School Development Project!

- " Together We Can"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Our Financial Health, a visionary organization dedicated to promoting financial literacy and fostering local economic opportunities in urban communities, is set to revolutionize education in The Bronx and Harlem with the launch of its ambitious Trade School Development project.

In an unprecedented move to address the current void of valuable trade schools in The Bronx and Harlem, Our Financial Health is proud to announce the acquisition and development of two state-of-the-art educational facilities. The groundbreaking project aims to transform 355 East 149th Street in The Bronx and 159 East 125th Street in Harlem into vibrant hubs of vocational education, ushering in a new era of skill development and career opportunities for the local community.

The Bronx Location: 355 East 149th Street

Situated at 355 East 149th Street, The Bronx, this three-story structure will house a comprehensive trade school cooperative. The ground floor storefront space, adorned with expansive window frontage, will showcase the plethora of vocational opportunities available within the building. Our Financial Health is committed to bridging the education gap by providing accessible and quality vocational training in trades that are essential to the local economy.

Harlem Location: 159 East 125th Street

Nestled in the heart of Harlem, the location at 159 East 125th Street boasts a standout location with escalators and elevators facilitating seamless student movement. Spanning 17,777 square feet on the third floor, this space has been meticulously designed to create an ideal environment for learning. Our Financial Health envisions this location as a beacon of educational excellence, empowering individuals to pursue diverse career paths through a rich array of trades.

Comprehensive Selection of Trades

Between The Bronx and Harlem, Our Financial Health is strategically planning to offer a comprehensive selection of 24 trades,12 at each location each catering to diverse career paths. The carefully curated list includes:

1. Electrician 13. Construction Management

2. Plumber 14. Respiratory Therapist

3. HVAC 15. IT Support Specialist

4. Refrigeration 16. Home Inspector

5. Dental Hygienist 17. Boilermaker

6. Cosmetology 18. Ultrasonography

7. Nurse Practitioners 19. Drafter

8. Legal Secretary 20. Radiation Therapist

9. Cyber Security 21. Electronics Engineer

10. Carpenter 22. Cable Technician

11. Welder 23. Real Estate Appraiser

12. Auto Mechanic 24. Solar Installer

Transformative Impact on Communities

Our Financial Health believes that education is the key to unlocking economic opportunities. By establishing these innovative trade schools, the organization is not only filling an educational void but also actively contributing to the economic empowerment of The Bronx and Harlem. The project is poised to transform lives, uplift communities, and create a ripple effect of positive change for generations to come.

About Our Financial Health

Our Financial Health is a pioneering organization dedicated to promoting financial literacy and creating local economic opportunities in urban communities. With a commitment to education, empowerment, and economic growth, the organization strives to make a lasting impact on individuals and communities.

