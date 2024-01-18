Prevmed Health Announces Next Heart Attack And Stroke Prevention Summit Event In Dallas April 18-20

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Ford Brewer, MD, MPHDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PrevMed Health , a leader in preventative healthcare, is excited to announce its third annual Heart Attack and Stroke Prevention Summit , scheduled for April 18-20, 2024, at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel in Dallas, Texas.This pioneering summit is dedicated to advancing knowledge and practices in preventing heart attacks and strokes. For three days, attendees will have the unique opportunity to delve into the latest treatments, diagnostics, and preventive strategies related to heart disease, stroke prevention, type 2 diabetes, weight loss, and obesity.Keynote speaker and founder of PrevMed Health, Dr. Ford Brewer , a pioneer in preventive medicine, will present his revolutionary preventive system and predictive testing techniques. These methods have been instrumental in the early detection and prevention of heart attacks and strokes, offering new hope to those at risk. Additionally, PrevMed's clinicians and practitioners like Jesus Vega, MD; Jeannie Shanhozlter, ARNP, and Nurse Practitioner Heather Darwin will focus on areas such as women's Health, the importance of sleep, cardiovascular risks, follow-up care, and managing stress, among other health pertinent topics.The summit promises an immersive experience with hands-on sessions where participants can engage directly with leading experts in the field. It is an invaluable resource for healthcare professionals, researchers, and individuals dedicated to improving heart health and preventing life-threatening conditions. A full agenda is available on the event website.Attendees will receive and learn:-Cutting-edge treatments-Diagnostic testings-Preventive strategies for heart disease-Stroke prevention methods-How to reverse and manage diabetes-Healthy weight loss and nutrition plans-How to combat obesityEventgoers will access Dr. Brewer's preventive system and predictive testing techniques to prevent heart attacks and strokes in this hands-on, three-day immersive health experience.Topics and modules covered include:-Metabolic: Health and CV Plaque-How to choose your diet-Exercise: How to build metabolically active muscles-Supplements and Medications-Call to Action: How do we lead a long and healthy life“We were so pleased with the success of our last event in Tampa and the feedback we received from our attendees that we know this would be transformative for many others if they have access and a chance to attend. We are excited to bring the event to Dallas and hope that many of our past attendees will return and look forward to meeting many new faces too,” said Dr. Brewer.Registration for the Heart Attack and Stroke Prevention Summit is now open. We invite all interested parties to join us in this critical conversation and participate in a movement about prolonging life and enhancing its quality.For more information and to register, visit our website .PrevMed Health is committed to leading the way in preventive healthcare, empowering individuals to take control of their Health, and fostering a healthier future for all. For more information, media, and sponsorship opportunities, contact Shay Brown-Park at ....ABOUT PREVMED HEALTHPrevMed Health is a national preventive medicine practice focusing on preventing and treating chronic diseases, particularly heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. Founded and led by Dr. Ford Brewer, MD, MPH, former Director of preventive medicine programs at the prestigious Johns Hopkins University, PrevMed has served as a respected educational source worldwide through medical practices and the widely acclaimed YouTube channel, which millions have viewed.

