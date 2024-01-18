The Rochester Athletic Club And Eatlove Launch Personalized Nutrition Solution For All Members

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Rochester Athletic Club partners with EatLove to deliver a comprehensive nutrition solution

Scaling Personalized Nutrition in Top 10 Largest U.S. Health Club

- Matt Remick, President and OwnerROCHESTER, MN, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Rochester Athletic Club and EatLove Launch Personalized Nutrition Solution for All MembersScaling Personalized Nutrition in Top 10 Largest U.S. Health ClubThe Rochester Athletic Club, known as "RAC," announces new collaboration with EatLove, the leading personalized nutrition platform. This strategic partnership underscores the RAC's commitment to providing a holistic health and fitness experience for its over 14,000 members, tailored to their unique lifestyles and goals."With EatLove's proprietary technology seamlessly integrated into our offerings, members can experience a personalized, whole health journey anytime, anywhere. This investment represents the first time we have invested this heavily in a tool that extends beyond the walls of the physical club," said Matt Remick, President and Owner." According to our data, fewer than 3% of gym members receive the science-based nutrition guidance necessary to reach their goals.” said Monique Nadeau, CEO and Co-founder of EatLove.“Our exciting partnership with the RAC offers members and their families a scalable, intelligent solution that naturally aligns with their daily routines and preferences."As part of their membership, RAC members receive full access to EatLove's nutrition intelligence technology through the RAC app with the option to meet with a registered dietitian.Key Benefits for RAC Members:.Personalized Nutrition Prescription: Tailored recommendations encompassing up to 100 nutrient targets, including macros, micronutrients, food group servings of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and many more..Validated Nutrition Plans: Individualized plans for more than 50 common health conditions from diabetes, pregnancy, hypertension, weight management to general fitness goals like performance, muscle gain, and endurance..Diverse Meal Ideas: Over 10,000 meal options spanning home-cooked recipes, ready-made options, and meal kits, across 23 cuisines types and skill levels..Smart Dining Out Choices: From 150+ popular restaurant chains like Starbucks and Chipotle, maintaining personal nutrition profiles..Family-Friendly Planning: Easy meal planning for the entire family, reducing overall stress associated with preparation..Automated Grocery List and Delivery: Convenient home delivery from Instacart, Amazon and other third-party partners including pre-prepared meals."My team and I are impressed with the integrity of the data, the design, and user interface of EatLove, resulting in a powerful yet easy-to-use tool that enables our members to unlock the power of dietitian-verified and science-based nutrition," said Matt Remick. "Beyond the convenience of saving time through grocery shopping lists and ordering, our members can also save money with EatLove's recommendations for meal plans that minimize food waste."About The Rochester Athletic ClubThe Rochester Athletic Club is a premier fitness destination dedicated to empowering individuals to take control of their well-being. At its 260,000 square foot facility and beyond, the Rochester Athletic Club offers personalized fitness, training, and nutrition solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of their members. Committed to delivering results, the Rochester Athletic Club believes in an individualized approach that caters to everybody's unique fitness journey.About EatLoveEatLove is an AI-focused, health tech company specializing in personalized nutrition. Trusted by leading health systems, professional sports teams, fitness companies, and wellness centers, EatLove's proprietary technology facilitates the delivery of scalable, individualized nutrition services to a broad audience. It's adaptive platform seamlessly incorporates LENA® Nutrition Intelligence, translating personalized nutrition prescriptions into practical, evidence-based recommendations. Featuring a library of over 10,000 dietitian-approved meals, EatLove provides diverse food options for every eating occasion. Benefits include optional grocery delivery, convenient restaurant selections, nutrition analysis, employer and insurance-based food benefits, and tailored education – all contributing to the cultivation of healthier, sustainable habits.For more information visit or contact ...or visit or contact ...

Alexandria Zozos

EatLove

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram