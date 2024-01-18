Armen Living Is Kicking Off The New Year By Promoting Lee Honigsfeld To EVP And Adding Mike Cohen As Their VP Of Sales

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Armen Living is the quintessential modern-day furniture designer and manufacturer, with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings .

Lee Honigsfeld, who has lead the sales & marketing team at Armen Living for a decade has been promoted to Executive Vice President.

Armen Living's new VP of Sales Mike Cohen is a master at building relationships and has an exceptional and extensive backgroud in sales management.

Armen Living will host a Grand Opening Party on Sunday, January 28th during Las Vegas Market starting with an exciting ribbon cutting ceremony at 3 pm. Event hospitality will include catered delights, a full bar with specialty cocktails and a live DJ.

Armen Living is sharing two exciting announcements, by promoting Lee Honigsfeld to EVP and adding Mike Cohen as their VP of Sales.

- Kevin Kevonian, President of Armen LivingVALENCIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Contemporary lifestyle brand Armen Living is kicking off the new year with two exciting announcements: the promotion of Lee Honigsfeld to Executive Vice President, and adding industry veteran Mike Cohen, as their new Vice President of Sales - Retail Division.Kevin Kevonian, President of Armen Living shared "I couldn't be happier with this exciting start to the new year, and to promote Lee to Executive Vice President. His contribution to our company is unparalleled. Through his exceptionally dedicated work, Lee has led our company to exponential growth over the last decade and I can't wait to see what he and Michael will do for our brand in 2024. We invite everyone to come and join us at January markets in Atlanta and Vegas to congratulate them both!”Honigsfeld, will work with President Kevonian to oversee most of the operations for Armen Living, and will continue to develop all the design concepts for the brand's product development. Honigsfeld's role will also include managing the ecommerce sales division and driving the company's sales, marketing and trade show strategies.Honigsfeld says of Cohen,“I have known Michael for almost 20 years. His well known and exceptional reputation speaks for itself. He is a master at building relationships and with his 40 years' in the furniture business combined with Armen Living's 40 years' of manufacturing, we have a total of 80 years of experience mastering the home furnishings industry., Having him on board will bring our sales expertise to the next level.”Cohen, who brings with him more than 25-years of sales management experience and who has a proven track record for sales leadership and in opening new accounts with retailers all across the country, will report to EVP, Lee Honigsfeld, and will focus on driving sales for their retail division and key accounts, as well as seeing to container division growth, Big Box stores, and Top 100 retail accounts. Cohen will also work with more than 20 sales reps to deliver sales support and the sales tools they need to expand and grow their regions. Prior to Armen Living, Cohen was president at Walker Furniture of Las Vegas – a top 100 industry retailer – as well as holding vice president positions at both Coaster and Emerald Home Furnishings and held VP of Sales positions at Douglas Furniture and New Classic. Cohen was also instrumental in growing Guildcraft of California as a national key account manager for 20 years.Cohen commented "This is such an exciting time for Armen Living, as well as for me professionally. I've known Lee and Kevin for many years and have tremendous admiration for the business they have built. With the team that Kevin has assembled, I'm looking forward to helping make Armen Living a larger presence in The top 100 Furniture Stores, as well as, beyond the top 100".Armen Living will launch approximately 400 new introductions at January markets, and will debut several exciting never before shown categories including Leather Upholstery, Bedroom and Office Furniture, alongside new Dining sets for indoor and outdoor living.Armen Living will show in space B1 6-A2 at Atlanta Market (January 16-22, 2024) and at Las Vegas Market, (Jan. 28-Feb. 1, 2024), in their new showroom, B-762 which is tripling the size of their previous space. Market buyers are invited to explore their new showroom and attend their Grand Opening Party on Sunday, January 28th starting with an exciting ribbon cutting ceremony at 3 pm. Event hospitality will include catered delights, a full bar with specialty cocktails and a live DJ. Guests are asked to RSVP on Eventbrite .AboutStyle leaders in design, Armen Living celebrates bold individuality, vibrant youthfulness, sensual refinement, and expert craftsmanship at fiscally sensible prices.“Each piece we design and develop conveys self-expression while resonating with a contemporary chic lifestyle.”Celebrating a 40 + year history, Armen Living is the Quintessential Modern-day Furniture Designer and Manufacturer, with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings for every room including bar, dining, living, office, bedroom, and outdoor living spaces. Open to the trade, their customers consist of retailers, designers, stagers, and hospitality purveyors across the globe. The result is a uniquely modern and fashion-forward collection that is enhanced by sophisticated urban-retro aesthetics with a distribution center centrally located in Southern California, Armen Living offers exceptional and dependable service and is known as a wholesale company with stylishly modern designs.Supporting the hospitality industries their company is able to extend its full custom capabilities to effectively and efficiently meet all of its contract clients' needs. Their brand is one of the leading resources in the country with over 500 SKUs just in their barstool category alone. Featuring a wide assortment of styles, sizes, materials, colors, and finishes - while more than 50% of their barstools are original designs - you won't find anywhere else.For Sales Representative opportunities please reach out to Lee Honigsfeld, EVP, by emailing ....

Lee Honigsfeld, EVP of Sales

Armen Living

+1 818-767-6626

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook