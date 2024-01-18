(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Life Science Analytics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Life Science Analytics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Life Science Analytics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the life science analytics market size is predicted to reach $48.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%.

The growth in the life science analytics market is due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest life science analytics market share. Major players in the life science analytics market include Oracle Corporation., Accenture plc., SAS Institute Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Life Science Analytics Market Segments

.By Type: Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics

.By Component: Software, Services

.By Deployment: On-Demand, On-Premises

.By Application: Research and Development, Preclinical Trials, Clinical Trials, Sales and Marketing, Regulatory Compliance, Supply Chain Optimization, Pharmacovigilance

.By End User: Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Other End Users

.By Geography: The global life science analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Life science analytics refers to a branch of science that has to do with the research and development of human life. This industry is fundamental to understanding the nature and severity of diseases. It is a process of clinical data analysis that provides predictive tools for better patient care. Life science analytics is used to improve and protect animal and human life.

The main types of analytics in the life science market are descriptive analytics, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics. Descriptive analytics is used for the examination of data or content, usually manually performed, to answer the question: What happened or is happening? It is characterized by traditional business intelligence (BI) and visualizations such as bar charts, pie charts, line graphs, tables, and generated narratives. The different components include software and services. The different deployments include on-demand and on-premises. These are applicable in research and development, preclinical trials, clinical trials, sales and marketing, regulatory compliance, supply chain optimization, and pharmacovigilance, and are used in medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and other end users.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Life Science Analytics Market Characteristics

3. Life Science Analytics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Life Science Analytics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Life Science Analytics Market Size And Growth

......

27. Life Science Analytics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Life Science Analytics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

