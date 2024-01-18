The Froedtert & Medical College Of Wisconsin Health Network Selects Raystation

The Froedtert & MCW health network has purchased RayStation for photon treatments on its Elekta linear accellerators and the Accuray Radixact® treatment delivery system, as well as hyperscanning proton licenses for the health network's upcoming Mevion S250i proton therapy system. Additional licenses were purchased for deformable registration, fallback planning, dose tracking, adaptive planning and the newly released ability to perform LET optimization for proton therapy. The health network's cancer specialists will also be able to use AI segmentation to prepare patients for planning.

The Froedtert & MCW health network offers a nationally and internationally recognized premier cancer program with six cancer centers anchored by the only academic medical center in eastern Wisconsin. The Clinical Cancer Center at the health network's Froedtert Hospital campus anticipates being the first center in Wisconsin to offer proton therapy.



Eric Smith, Director of Radiation Oncology for the Froedtert & MCW health network and for the health network's cancer center at Holy Family Memorial Hospital in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, says: "This is a new era for our organization. We are pleased to partner with RaySearch Laboratories to bring RayStation for the benefit of our patients. The ability to use RayStation to plan treatment for our conventional linear accelerators and our proton therapy system in the future, will provide practical and financial efficiencies, as well as the opportunity to deliver the best treatment plans possible."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "The Froedtert & MCW health network is an excellent example of the kind of health system that will enjoy the maximum benefit from RaySearch's technologies. RayStation's support for multiple delivery systems makes implementation easier and more effective at many levels. The medical staff will be able to use a single platform and determine the ideal treatment modality for every cancer patient. We look forward to working with the Froedtert & MCW cancer team for many years to come."

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

[email protected]

The following files are available for download: