Xtract One Technologies Named To 2024 OTCQX Best 50 For The Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This Repeat Recognition Demonstrates the Company's Continued Growth and Industry Strength

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the“Company”), a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, is pleased to announce that it has been named to the 2024 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies on the OTCQX Best Market based on 2023 total return and average daily dollar volume growth. This acknowledgement serves as the second year in a row the Company has made the list.



The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2024 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2023. The 2024 OTCQX Best 50 companies traded an aggregate $11.4 billion in dollar volume in 2023 and delivered to investors a median total return of 77%.

"We are honored to be recognized once again among the top performing companies on the OTCQX for the year," said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. "This award is a testament to our ongoing expansion and steadfast determination as a company. In the year ahead, we look forward to continuing to bring our innovative security technology to the masses, and to pushing the boundaries even further for innovation in our industry.”

For the complete 2024 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit .

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One's innovative Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based software allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, and receive valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit or connect on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

For further information, please contact:

... ,

Media Contact: Kristen Aikey, JMG Public Relations, 212-206-1645, ...