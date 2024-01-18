(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Golden Heaven Group Holdings (“Golden Heaven” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: GDHG). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations and prospects, which were known to Defendants or recklessly disregarded by them. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Golden Heaven's amusement parks are in generally poor condition; (2) Golden Heaven materially overstated the number of visitors to its amusement parks and overall growth prospects, and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis throughout the Class Period.



If you bought Golden Heaven shares between April 13, 2023 and November 13, 2023 and suffered a significant loss on that investment

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is February 20, 2024.

