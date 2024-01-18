Haelixa Bolsters Leadership Team With Strategic Appointments To Fuel Supply Chain Innovation And Accelerate Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Patrick Strumpf, Haelixa CEO

Stefan Karlen, Haelixa Board of Directors

Textiles marked with Haelixa DNA

Haelixa, the leading physical traceability solution, has appointed Patrick Strumpf as its new CEO and added Stefan Karlen to its Board of Directors.

- Patrick Strumpf, CEOKEMPTTHAL, SWITZERLAND, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Haelixa, the leading provider of physical traceability solutions , is thrilled to announce the appointment of a new CEO, Patrick Strumpf, and the addition of Stefan Karlen to the Board of Directors. These positions mark a significant step in Haelixa's mission to advance the growth of supply chain transparency solutions and drive positive change in the industry.Patrick Strumpf joins Haelixa as its new CEO; he has over 20 years of experience building and scaling up businesses. Thanks to his strong entrepreneurial background, he has excelled in various manufacturing, distribution, and retail roles. Strumpf's proven leadership, commercial acumen and strong customer focus will ensure the company keeps pushing its boundaries and attains even greater heights of success.“I am excited about the Haelixa traceability solution. It sets the highest standards and delivers outstanding advantages to brands and manufacturers who position themselves as innovation leaders, especially regarding compliance and credibility issues.”Stefan Karlen joins Haelixa's Board of Directors; he brings over 30 years of experience in the supply chain industry, having served as the Group CEO of Panalpina, one of the world's leading freight forwarding and logistics companies. With his deep understanding of global supply chains and expertise in building solid teams, Karlen will provide valuable insights to Haelixa's Board of Directors. His track record of driving innovation is instrumental in shaping the company's strategic direction.“I am passionate about environmental responsibility and bringing positive change”, said Karlen. He added,“I identify with Haelixa's values and am excited to leverage my skills to a company that prioritises sustainability and integrity.”"We are thrilled to welcome Stefan Karlen and Patrick Strumpf to our team. Their extensive knowledge will propel Haelixa to new heights," said Haelixa's co-founder and CTO, Dr. Gediminas Mikutis. "We are confident their skills and guidance will help us and our customers achieve our mission of providing transparent and sustainable solutions."Stefan Karlen and Patrick Strumpf's appointments signify a crucial milestone in Haelixa's quest to become a worldwide benchmark in physical traceability. The company will leverage its team's expertise to drive innovation and address supply chain transparency challenges.About HaelixaHaelixa is the Swiss standard in traceability, providing a comprehensive solution that is easy to install for marking and verifying the authenticity of products. Focusing on innovative textile brands and suppliers, Haelixa empowers businesses to ensure traceability across the whole supply chain, thus increasing brand attractivity and customer trust. While enhancing customer trust and elevating brand appeal, Haelixa's partners simultaneously mitigate compliance risks. Leveraging advanced DNA markers applied to the materials, a distinct traceable fingerprint remains linked to the product throughout its journey from production to retail.

Holly Berger

Haelixa

+41445926900 ext.

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube