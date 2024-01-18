Pumpalarm To Launch Textlight Monitoring Kits For Enhanced Municipal And Industrial Applications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The company plans to unveil TextLight Monitoring Kits soon for enhanced commercial, industrial, and municipal monitoring applications.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PumpAlarm , a leading provider of remote monitoring solutions announced its plan to launch its new TextLight Monitoring Kits. These kits will provide a comprehensive and cost-effective solution for monitoring critical assets in a variety of municipal and industrial applications.

The TextLight Monitoring Kits will feature a combination of a TextLight alarm warning light and a selection of sensors that can be customized to meet the specific needs of each application.

Sensors available for the kits include:

Tank Level Sensors

Water Flow Sensors

Air Pressure Sensors

Wastewater Level Sensors

Electrical Current Sensors

Temperature Sensors

By monitoring these key parameters, the TextLight Monitoring Kits can help prevent costly problems such as frozen pipes, sump pump failures, and equipment overloads. The kits also provide early warning of potential issues, allowing for timely intervention and corrective action.

“We are excited to announce the upcoming launch of TextLight Monitoring Kits,” said Mr. Tom Ward, President and CEO of PumpAlarm.“These kits will offer a versatile and affordable solution for protecting critical assets and ensuring operational efficiency. With their customizable sensor options and easy-to-use design, the TextLight Monitoring Kits are ideal for a wide range of applications.”

The TextLight Monitoring Kits will be available in a variety of configurations to suit different needs and budgets. All kits will include a TextLight alarm warning light, which sends text message alerts to designated recipients when predefined sensor thresholds are exceeded. This ensures that critical issues are addressed promptly, even when personnel are not on site.

Key benefits of the TextLight Monitoring Kits:

.Preventative maintenance: Early detection of potential problems helps to prevent costly equipment failures and downtime.

.Improved safety: Real-time monitoring of critical parameters helps to ensure the safety of personnel and equipment.

.Peace of mind: Knowing that your assets are being monitored 24/7 provides peace of mind and allows you to focus on other important tasks.

.Cost-effective: The TextLight Monitoring Kits are an affordable solution for protecting your valuable assets.

PumpAlarm offers a variety of other innovative remote monitoring solutions, designed to provide peace of mind, and protect valuable assets. To explore its range of products, visit shop today or call +1 317-694-0207.

About PumpAlarm

PumpAlarm is a leading provider of remote monitoring solutions for residential and commercial applications. The company's mission is to empower users with the tools and technology they need to stay connected to their critical assets, prevent costly problems, and ensure peace of mind. PumpAlarm is committed to innovation and excellence, developing cutting-edge solutions that are reliable, affordable, and easy to use.

Contact Details:

203 West Morris St

Indianapolis, IN 46225

USA

Mr. Tom Ward, President and CEO of PumpAlarm, is available for interviews. For more information, please call (888) 454-5051.

Tom Ward

Pumpalarm

+1 317-694-0207

