MDU Resources To Webcast Year-End 2023 Earnings Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BISMARCK, N.D., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU ) will webcast its year-end 2023 earnings conference call at 2 p.m. EST Feb. 8. The company will release its year-end results before U.S. financial markets open that day.
The webcast can be accessed at under the "Investor Relations" heading. Select "Events & Presentations," and click "Year-End 2023 Earnings Conference Call." After the conclusion of the webcast, a replay will be available at the same location.
About MDU Resources
MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index, provides essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit or contact the Investor Relations Department at [email protected] .
Media Contact:
Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095
Investor Contact: Brent Miller, assistant treasurer, 701-530-1730
SOURCE MDU Resources Group, Inc.
