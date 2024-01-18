Networks United Announces Top Basketball Stars Launch 'Basketball United' Honoring Dr. King

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following

MLK Day this week, a new philanthropic endeavor has just launched – Basketball United, a non-profit, set to change the game by maximizing charitable impact. Celebrating the 60th year since Dr. King's "I have a dream" speech, over 60 members of the basketball community have come together to kick off this initiative with a special video featuring their favorite quotes from the civil rights leader.

Continue Reading

Father and son duo, Kenny Smith and KJ Smith, are literally running point on this project. In Kenny's words, "Basketball United is more than just a non-profit. It's our way of bringing Dr. King's dream into action. We, as basketball players, are now stepping up to make a real difference, beyond the court."

"Basketball United is more than just a non-profit. It's our way of bringing Dr. King's dream into action."

Post this

Basketball United targets critical global challenges including poverty, health, education, and inequality. This 501(c)(3) organization plans to leverage the basketball community's influence to boost charitable efforts worldwide.

KJ Smith adds, "We're coming together not only as athletes but as a force for positive change. It's about using our collective voice to make a real impact on the world."

This initiative represents a significant step by the basketball community in leading social change. The combined reach and diversity of these athletes create a powerful platform for driving awareness and resources towards pressing global issues.

Basketball United invites everyone to join their journey, starting with their inaugural campaign. The organization is gearing up for a series of fundraising and awareness efforts, each aiming to create a meaningful societal impact.

Over 60 notable members of the basketball community have lent their voices in support of Basketball United and its vision, including: Kenny Smith, Danny Green, Kim

Mulkey, Flau'jae Johnson, Terance Mann, Shawn Marion, Kalani Brown, Angel Reese, Avery Johnson and all three Holiday brothers – Jrue, Justin, and Aaron.

To learn more about Basketball United and to watch the MLK Day video, visit basketballunited.

SOURCE Networks United