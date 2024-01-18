Survey Shows Swing-State Voters Prefer Trump, Anyone Else To Biden

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT LEE, N.J., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent poll of seven key states in the battle for the presidency reveals ebbing support across the board for Joe Biden. The American Survey (powered by What If Media Group) asked over 90,000 voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina who they would vote for if the election were held today. Nowhere did support for the re-election of President Biden exceed 26%.

Pennsylvania showed the highest disparity between the number of Democratic respondents (36%) and those who say they intend to vote for Biden (25%). That disparity is practically inverted when comparing the number of Republican respondents (26%) to those who say they intend to vote for Trump (38%). President Biden defeated Trump by over 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania in 2020.

In every state surveyed, the number of people who said they would vote for Trump was at least 41.67% higher than the number of Republican respondents. Independent voters, the bloc most crucial in securing Democratic victories in 2020 and 2022, are not just wavering - Trump, who claimed victory in the Iowa Caucus, holds a plurality of support in Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, averaging 41% of total votes.

In Arizona and Nevada, the anti-Biden camp is split evenly between Trump and a third option:

"Anyone Else."

More than a third of all swing-state voters said if the election were held today, they would vote for a candidate not named Biden or Trump. Voters in Michigan and Wisconsin expressed plurality support for "Anyone Else" at 40%. Both states went red in 2016 and blue in 2020.

President Biden trails both Trump and "Anyone Else" in every state surveyed.

