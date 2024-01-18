Duke Energy Florida Donation Connects Pinellas County High School Students With Powerful Opportunity At St. Petersburg College

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



High school graduates in

Pinellas County will receive scholarships to attend the local college for free Funding reinforces company's support for St. Petersburg College, as well as a shared commitment to create a diverse, skilled workforce that is representative of the communities we serve

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Florida today announced a $50,000 donation to St. Petersburg College's (SPC) Promise Scholarship program to provide 2024 graduates of eight Pinellas County high schools with the opportunity to attend SPC at no cost to them.

The funding from Duke Energy Florida will provide upcoming high school graduates with an opportunity to get their tuition and fees completely covered as they obtain associate degrees or financial aid-eligible certificates.

"Duke Energy Florida and SPC have a long-standing history thanks to a shared commitment to uplifting the communities we serve," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "We are grateful for the decades of successful collaboration with SPC that ranges from staging crews at their campus during storms to educating generations of our employees to the creation and success of the Electrical Lineworker program. We are proud to support this scholarship opportunity that we believe will have a lasting impact on tomorrow's workforce as well as generations to come."

SPC's Promise Scholarship was launched last year as a pilot program for graduates of five area high schools with the highest poverty rates in Pinellas County. In 2023, more than 460 students received the scholarship. The college also announced last year that it has increased the number of high schools participating in the program to eight.

"This generous donation from Duke Energy helps us continue our promise to educate students into better jobs, better lives and better futures," said Dr. Tonjua Williams, SPC president. "We have collaborated with Duke Energy on many initiatives over the years and greatly appreciate their continued support of SPC and our students. They are intentional in their philanthropic endeavors, always striving to advance the community."

Scholarship monies are disbursed on a first-come, first-served basis. Once an SPC application is submitted, students will be sent the next steps.

More details on the scholarship are available at spc/promisescholarship .

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE:

DUK), owns 10,500 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 1.9 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Founded in 1927, St. Petersburg College (SPC) is Florida's first two-year college. Regionally accredited and nationally recognized, SPC offers more than 200 degree, certificate and transfer programs, including many high-demand, high-skill, industry-recognized workforce certifications. The college's career-focused curriculum is created with input from industry experts to provide students with real-world skills needed to meet the needs of today's employers.

