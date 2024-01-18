Enlightened Graduates Amazon Web Services (AWS) Accelerated Partner Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Antwanye Ford, CEO of EnlightenedWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Enlightened, Inc. is excited to announce its graduation from the AWS Partner Acceleration Team! This accomplishment was made following a six (6) month period, where Enlightened worked with AWS Partner Management resources to achieve Select Tier Status, join the Public Sector Partner Program, achieved technical validation through a Services Offering Foundational Technical Review (SOFTR) for a Health Information Exchange (HIE) Solution and completed the five (5) milestones required by the AWS Partner Acceleration process for Public Sector Partners.This framework provides a fast-track, high-quality, go-to-market, invitation-only option for Public Sector AWS Partners. Graduating from this process elevates Enlightened within the AWS partner network and provides access to additional AWS resources and tools that will support the growth of Services/Sales and the Enlightened team, as a whole.“We are honored to have been nominated to AWS Accelerated Development and are extremely excited for our future as a graduate of the process. We will use what we have learned by participating to strengthen our AWS competencies and further differentiate ourselves within the AWS Public Sector Partner Network and with our clients”, - Antwanye Ford, CEO of Enlightened.With this accomplishment, Enlightened's commitment remains steadfast assisting our customer's future readiness in upgrading their systems through cloud migration and modernization. In addition, our capabilities will be enhanced and expanded by bolstering AWS Certifications in Cloud Security and propelling our customers' infrastructures forward through the strategic integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.Enlightened is an award-winning company that provides application development, systems integration, cybersecurity, management consulting, and business process outsourcing solutions that resolve complex business problems for federal, state, and local government agencies. Enlightened holds a GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) and is certified as a HUBZone and Small Business Enterprise by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Additionally, Enlightened is rated at CMMI-DEV Level 3 and CMMI-SVC Level 3 by the CMMI Institute. For more information, please visit .For information, contact:

